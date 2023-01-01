New indoor air quality monitor

November 2023Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RS South Africa has available a new indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments. Manufactured by ebm-papst, this monitor constantly assesses key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature and humidity. The device is suitable for deployment in a wide range of facilities, including indoor industrial premises, offices, schools, health sector sites, businesses, and care homes.
The IAQ device sends notifications when air quality becomes unhealthy, and can help facilities managers identify poor ventilation by transmitting air quality data to a cloud-based dashboard, providing real-time information that is readily available to users via a mobile app. The monitor is also compliant with the Modbus data communications protocol for BMS integration.
The plug-and-play monitor works with the RESET Viral Index app and associated dashboard, and is certified to the RESET standard, the world’s first sensor-based and performance-driven programme for the building environment. This standard creates a structure for data quality, continuous performance assessment and benchmarking.
With no specialist knowledge necessary, the device features a modern, slimline and non-intrusive design with dimensions of 130 x 130 x 36 mm, and it comes with fixed mounting holes for easy wall installation.
