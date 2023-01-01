Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

New indoor air quality monitor

November 2023 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

RS South Africa has available a new indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments. Manufactured by ebm-papst, this monitor constantly assesses key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature and humidity. The device is suitable for deployment in a wide range of facilities, including indoor industrial premises, offices, schools, health sector sites, businesses, and care homes.

The IAQ device sends notifications when air quality becomes unhealthy, and can help facilities managers identify poor ventilation by transmitting air quality data to a cloud-based dashboard, providing real-time information that is readily available to users via a mobile app. The monitor is also compliant with the Modbus data communications protocol for BMS integration.

The plug-and-play monitor works with the RESET Viral Index app and associated dashboard, and is certified to the RESET standard, the world’s first sensor-based and performance-driven programme for the building environment. This standard creates a structure for data quality, continuous performance assessment and benchmarking.

With no specialist knowledge necessary, the device features a modern, slimline and non-intrusive design with dimensions of 130 x 130 x 36 mm, and it comes with fixed mounting holes for easy wall installation.

For more information contact Princess Tlou, RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9366, princess.tlou@rsgroup.com, za.rs-online.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Efficiency and precision with IO-Link sensors
RS South Africa Sensors & Transducers
RS South Africa has its own brand known as RS PRO, which offers a choice of over 88 000 products across all industries and technologies. The guaranteed quality and breadth of this range make RS PRO the smart choice for your business.

Read more...
RS South Africa showcases at MTE Lephalale
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is exhibiting at MTE Lephalale in Limpopo on 26 October. “The Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) Lephalale Mining & Industrial Exhibition has always been well supported by the mines and power stations in the region. This year will be no different.

Read more...
A quick guide to disinfection
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The distribution system in a drinking water network provides a reliable supply of high-quality water to consumers. Endress+Hauser’s range of robust, low-maintenance sensors are ideal for monitoring disinfectant levels in the water.

Read more...
Multi-parameter measuring system for water quality monitoring
KROHNE Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Monitoring different parameters in water treatment processes can lead to a situation where different measuring points are scattered across the plant.

Read more...
RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities
RS South Africa News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.

Read more...
Optimising energy consumption in the chemical industry
Anton Paar Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
To optimise energy consumption and save valuable resources on chemical process plants, operators have to continuously measure parameters such as concentration, raw density, sound velocity and refractive index. With Anton Paar’s wide product range, the process application team has many options for cutting-edge laboratory measurement technologies, and can develop tailor-made mathematical models for every application.

Read more...
Sustainability through optimisation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Understanding and controlling the entire process chain is crucial for prolonged maintenance and support. Through optimisation we directly increase product quality and profit margin. However an often ...

Read more...
New high-performance multi-product calibrator
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Fluke 5560A high-performance multi-product calibrator provides the broadest electrical workload coverage and highest accuracy.

Read more...
Determining drinking water safety is essential
Wearcheck Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck, recently integrated its sister company – previously Set Point Water Laboratories, now WearCheck Water - into its operations, adding yet another analysis service to the company’s repertoire.

Read more...
Calibration is key for food supplies
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Sub-title: As tools for measuring food safety become more accurate and portable, all measuring devices must operate at maximum efficiency and have a traceable calibration record.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved