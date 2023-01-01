Robust industrial relays

Industrial RT relays from Vepac are particularly robust and are used for high load control. RT modules can control up to three changeover contacts, with 10 A each. In addition, they are equipped, for safety reasons, with manual operation, improved LEDs or free-wheeling diodes.
In this series, coupling relays are available with two or three changeover contacts, manual operation, position indicator and eight- or 11-pole sockets. Eight- and 11-pin industrial style general-purpose relays are easy to combine with the relay bases Type ES9 (8-pin) and PF-113BE-M/ ES12 (11-pin).
The COM3T multifunctional timing module allows highly accurate timing functionalities to be combined with the enhanced switching capacity of a mini-contactor. This unique combination makes it possible to add eight timing functions, and a time range from 50 milliseconds to 10 days to a standard plug-in relay.
World-first solution for platinum miner ABB South Africa
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
When a consulting engineering company approached ABB about a specific problem that its platinum mining client was experiencing at its smelter facility in the North West Province, it was an opportunity for the technology provider to showcase its innovation and adaptability in responding to specific customer requirements.
Read more...Power analyser with RS-232 C Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems.
Read more...Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
Temperature Measurement
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.
Read more...Pick-to-light device with added flexibility Turck Banner Southern Africa
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Pick-to-light devices and systems help industrial automation manufacturers reduce the risk of error in the assembly process, ensuring product quality and reducing cost. These devices are also used in kitting and put-to-light operations to ensure high accuracy in fulfilment operations.
Read more...PSD direct drives with IO-Link Vepac Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle.
Read more...Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW programmable DC power supplies, programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. The new products are intended for use in production ATE systems, and automated process control systems requiring high power.
Read more...Protection relays – control what you can Schneider Electric South Africa
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
With municipalities’ distribution centres and equipment taking immense strain due to load shedding, maintenance has unfortunately moved down the priority list. The time is now to implement what municipalities can control - protecting and monitoring installed equipment.