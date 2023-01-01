Editor's Choice
Robust industrial relays

November 2023 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Industrial RT relays from Vepac are particularly robust and are used for high load control. RT modules can control up to three changeover contacts, with 10 A each. In addition, they are equipped, for safety reasons, with manual operation, improved LEDs or free-wheeling diodes.

In this series, coupling relays are available with two or three changeover contacts, manual operation, position indicator and eight- or 11-pole sockets. Eight- and 11-pin industrial style general-purpose relays are easy to combine with the relay bases Type ES9 (8-pin) and PF-113BE-M/ ES12 (11-pin).

The COM3T multifunctional timing module allows highly accurate timing functionalities to be combined with the enhanced switching capacity of a mini-contactor. This unique combination makes it possible to add eight timing functions, and a time range from 50 milliseconds to 10 days to a standard plug-in relay.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


