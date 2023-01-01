Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SICK and Endress+Hauser to join forces in process automation

November 2023 News

German sensor company SICK, and Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser, want to intensify their cooperation. Both companies are aiming for a strategic partnership for SICK’s process automation business segment and have signed a joint memorandum of understanding.

By bundling their strengths, the companies are striving to provide even better support for their customers in important areas such as energy and resource efficiency, and protection of the climate and environment. The goal of the partnership is to expand the Endress+Hauser product portfolio with process analysis and gas flow measurement engineering from SICK. The two companies intend to establish a joint venture for the production and further development of SICK process technology. The sales and service teams of SICK’s process automation business segment will become part of Endress+Hauser’s global sales network. In total, this segment currently employs more than 1400 people in 28 countries and generates more than 350 million euros in sales annually.

Complementary offerings in process automation

The process technology offerings from both companies complement each other. The process analysis and gas flow measurement engineering expertise from SICK covers emissions monitoring in flue gas cleaning processes and gas flow measurements, among other applications. It is used extensively in waste incineration facilities; at power, steel, and cement plants; in the oil and gas industry; in chemical and petrochemical production; and in the marine sector. In the past, the companies have frequently worked together on an order, project, and customer basis.

Both shareholder families, and the respective supervisory bodies of SICK and Endress+Hauser, are backing the planned strategic partnership. Using the memorandum of understanding as a foundation, experts from both companies are now conducting due diligence to determine how the collaboration can be accomplished and brought to fruition. The contract is expected to be signed before the end of the first quarter of 2024, while closing of the transaction is scheduled for the middle of next year.


Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group.

Partners see shared opportunities and mutual benefits

“Our strategic partnership is about mutual benefits at many levels. We want to seize shared opportunities by bundling our strengths. Because SICK and Endress+Hauser are already highly successful companies on their own, we are acting from a position of strength,” explained Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group. “We are convinced that together we will be even more successful. And by working cooperatively, we can support our customers even better, and accompany them in the sustainable transformation of the process industry.”

Dr Mats Gökstorp, chairman of the Executive Board at SICK, said: “Through this strategic partnership, Endress+Hauser and SICK will break new ground. The impulse and source of momentum for this undertaking is the dynamic market environment for process automation, produced by the progressive decarbonisation of industry. By working together, we can better capitalise on these excellent opportunities, while also developing the best solutions for and with our customers. Our years of collaboration in the past, similarities in the corporate cultures of our family-owned businesses, and our shared affinity for technology and people are key motivators. Successful joint projects with Endress+Hauser in the past show that we work well together.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Optimising CIP processes with precision instrumentation
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Many food and beverage manufacturers encounter challenges with CIP processes that take too long. Have you considered exploring potential solutions to address these issues?

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Joining the quantum dots
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
This year’s Nobel prizes were recently announced. I was fascinated by the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, which was awarded for research on quantum dots, and I wondered what they actually are. Well, they ...

Read more...
Festo sponsors Power Engineering conference
Festo South Africa News
The School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg recently opened its doors for the 31st Southern African Universities Power Engineering Conference. This prestigious conference focuses on power engineering, a crucial field that deals with the design, development and maintenance of power systems and equipment.

Read more...
Eskom Expo honours young scientists
News
At this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), young scientists reaped the benefits of their hard work and ingenuity, receiving full and partial bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, and opportunities for work-based exposure during their school holidays. The fair brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various other countries.

Read more...
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA News
he GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

Read more...
Rising stars shine bright
News
The primary objective of the Sasol-Kagiso Trust Interprovincial Technical Skills Competition is to emphasise the importance of technical and vocational skills development alongside academic streams in South Africa’s education. The latest competition saw 63 learners compete against each other in five specialisations, namely welding, construction, power systems, plumbing and woodwork.

Read more...
ACTOM turns 120
News
Electromechanical manufacturing company, ACTOM recently celebrated its 120th anniversary.

Read more...
RS announces annual subscriptions for DesignSpark
News
RS South Africa has introduced annual subscription options for DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers.

Read more...
Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa News Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
Petrok supports WEG growth in Uganda
WEG News
As part of its drive to expand the WEG footprint in East African markets, WEG is taking significant steps to increase its presence in Uganda by partnering with the company Petrok as its value added reseller.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved