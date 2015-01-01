Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

MCCs for local and international markets

November 2023 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

With a history of delivering large engineering projects globally, Iritron has over 20 years’ experience in designing motor control centres (MCCs) built to the highest international specifications. Iritron CEO, Alwyn Rautenbach explains that the company is driven by quality standards, and has ISO 9001:2015 quality management system accreditation. Its concern for the wellbeing of the environment and its staff, customers and contractors is borne out by its ISO 14001: 2015 and

ISO 45001:2018 accreditation. The company’s panels also carry the SABS mark. “We always engineer solutions that contribute to the effectiveness of operations according to the client’s specifications. Return on investment needs to be justified, and this is where Iritron excels,” he says.

As members of the Electrical Switchgear Association of South Africa (ESASA), Iritron is a custom panel and MCC manufacturer, with a manufacturing facility in Gauteng. As a level 7 Engineering and Procurement (EP) with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDP), it also provides construction installation management. “While our professionalism and quality compliance allow us to execute faceted projects successfully, nothing beats word of mouth,” continues Rautenbach. Internationally, the company has completed a number of complex control and automation projects that include the design and manufacture of custom panels and MCCs. They include the following notable projects.

Multi-million rand cross-border project

Iritron recently completed an expansion project for a manganese mine in Gabon. The mine is the world’s second largest high-grade manganese producer. Iritron has a history of delivering large engineering projects globally, and this project is no different. The company has more than 20 years’ experience in the manganese mining market, having started in South Africa and expanded into the rest of Africa and abroad.

Designed by a global multidisciplinary EPCM consultancy, the project tasked Iritron with delivering a solution that comprised multiple engineering disciplines with tight deadlines. Electrical MCCs, a control system, CCTV and network cabinets formed part of the delivery. The project was awarded to Iritron because of its proven engineering expertise and experience in this type of delivery.

“A project of this magnitude included some unique challenges. The company was impacted by worldwide semiconductor shortages that created logistical challenges due to supply chain disruptions and capacity shortages. The ongoing pandemic and port congestion did not alleviate the problem either. This required the Iritron team to turn its operations ‘upside down’ to keep to timelines,” he explains. This meant that the team started work on the MCCs in reverse – activities usually scheduled for the end of a build were completed first.

“This was a testament to the ingenuity of the engineering team, as no time was wasted waiting for equipment to arrive. The team got ahead as a result of its technical expertise and proven design methodologies, to ultimately reduce the overall project risks posed by the supply chain bottleneck. Iritron successfully delivered the project on time and within budget, and in the process secured additional larger projects.

Make-over for packaged goods plant

The estimated R7,5 million project for a major South African packaged goods company required refurbishing and upgrading a plant with the latest optimised control systems. The scope of work revolved around replacing the PLCs in 11 wheat mills with one Siemens S7-1500 PLC. The PLC panels were replaced by remote I/O panels. The old PLC programs were reverse-engineered and reprogrammed into the new Siemens PLC.

The plant comprised more than 4000 instruments that were all connected to the control system. Iritron was responsible for replacing all the panels, switchgear and PLCs connecting to the original scada system. New communication cables and power cables were supplied and installed.

Redundant PLCs and other equipment were replaced with modern equipment, ensuring a modern plant control system with available spares. This new equipment will reduce unplanned downtime due to control equipment failure, thus increasing plant reliability and throughput. It will also ensure a reduction over the long term in control equipment, potential points of failure, and maintenance.

For example, new technology was implemented in the roller mill electrical works, with a new MCC, which was designed, manufactured, fitted, supplied and installed by Iritron. The MCC was equipped with switchgear and free issue OEM-supplied variable speed drives (VSDs) from the automation company, ABB. It was equipped with 45&bsp;direct online starters and 26 VSD starters.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 349 2919
Fax: +27 12 349 1609
Email: info@iritron.co.za
www: www.iritron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Iritron


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mining the future
Iritron IT in Manufacturing
Iritron’s Gerhard Greeff and Neels Van Der Walt, reflect on the trend in the mining sector of smart mining and digitising the entire mining value chain, against a backdrop of new technologies and the availability of an often overwhelming plethora of real-time data made available by networking and the ever-growing number of online systems as a result of connectivity.

Read more...
Deep learning based component inspection in the automotive industry
Beckhoff Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Achieving the shortest possible inspection times – even when working with different components – is paramount when it comes to series production. This is precisely what stoba Sondermaschinen achieved with its optical inspection system, which is based on deep learning, and features the Beckhoff XPlanar planar motor system at the conveyor system core.

Read more...
Iritron awarded international contract for furnace control
Iritron System Integration & Control Systems Design
Iritron has been awarded two international, multimillion-Rand furnace drying projects. The company has extensive expertise in furnace drying control systems, and provides solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems, and decision support systems.

Read more...
Case history 189: Poor furnace temperature control.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Many process engineers do not appreciate the importance of flow loops in their unit controls. A senior process engineer once told me that flow loops need not be tuned well, as they generally have little effect on the more important and much slower loops like temperatures and pressures.

Read more...
PLCs and PACs simplify data acquisition
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Data acquisition, data logging and data analysis are required functions for most modern industrial control systems. The simplest and lowest cost way to provide these functions is often by using the same platform that’s providing real-time control, namely the PLC or the programmable automation controller.

Read more...
Solar trailers are changing the game
Iritron Electrical Power & Protection
Solar trailers are emerging as a new alternative energy game changer for small scale farmers who struggle with access to reliable electricity.

Read more...
Harnessing the power of the sun
Iritron Electrical Power & Protection
“Necessity is the mother of invention”, and in an era where environmental sustainability has become today’s byword, innovative companies are taking bold steps to reshape the future of energy consumption. Among these trailblazers is Iritron, a renowned technology solutions provider that has established an enviable presence in the field of sustainable solutions.

Read more...
Enhanced perimeter defence solution
Emerson Automation Solutions PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Emerson is improving perimeter security for the DeltaV distributed control system with its new NextGen Smart Firewall, a purpose-built control system firewall designed to provide easy-to-install and maintain perimeter security for all industries.

Read more...
Iritron celebrates Gerhard Greeff as chair of MESA Africa Advisory Committee
Iritron News
Iritron, a leading industrial automation and control systems integration company, is proud to announce that Gerhard Greeff, divisional manager for PM&C, has been appointed as the chairperson of the advisory committee for MESA Africa at SAIMC. 

Read more...
Optimising processes through predictive analytics
Iritron Editor's Choice
Do you follow a differentiation strategy to beat your competition or is one of your business drivers to save cost and to increase profitability? Are there certain legal requirements that you need to comply with in terms of the products that you offer? Quality management can impact these aspects positively.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved