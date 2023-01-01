High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments
November 2023
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Tsubaki high-performance chains comprises engineering-class SJ3 sealed joint chains with improved sealing technology, designed to improve the reliability of many mechanical components exposed to harsh environments. An important feature is that extended bushing barrier seals prevent abrasive materials from entering and attacking chain joints, thus reducing wear and extending service life of chains. Tsubaki’s patented SJ3 labyrinth structure keeps each pin and bushing assembly free and clear of contaminants. This multi-seal combination inhibits fine particulates from entering critical bearing areas. As a result, the risks of premature elongation, joint lockage, and dry cavitation are reduced, allowing for more effective chain performance and longer life.
The Tsubaki SJ3 design comprises three independent seals. They complement each other to provide secure bushing and pin protection. The first seal is an industry-standard extended bushing that limits the clearance between the ends of the bushings and the mating sidebars. This provides a highly effective first layer of protection. The second seal is a polymer face seal placed around the extended bushings. These polymer face seals are available in various performance materials and can withstand temperatures up to 204°C. The final seal is a patented labyrinth seal that inhibits any remaining fine particles from entering the critical bearing area. The labyrinth is formed by a stainless steel ring attached to the pin, which rotates freely in a finely crafted groove in the bushing.
The durable chain is designed for dependable operation in harsh environments, including mining, cement, paper, sugar, grain, chemical, petrochemical, and asphalt.
For more information contact Marthinus Janse van Rensburg, BMG, +27 31 492 5701, marthinusj@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net
