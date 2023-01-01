Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

World-first order for nine gear units for SEW-EURODRIVE

November 2023 Motion Control & Drives

After the recent X.e series agitator unit launch, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa secured an order for nine units earmarked for the mining industry – a world-class first. The company has an extensive and proven reputation for providing reliable high-performance solutions for mixing and agitation applications in various industries globally. The X.e agitator units have proven suitable for mixing and blending liquids and other materials in the harsh African operating environment.

“The X.e agitator units are ideal for applications where high power ratings are required for stirring and mixing materials. We can customise these agitator units to suit the customer’s specifications,” explains engineering manager, Jarrod Futter. “For example, we offer various bearing and shafting options, and modular systems for the unit which can be selected to meet the customer’s budget and expectations.” He adds that due to the customer’s requirement for nine low-ratio and moderately high torque and force application, the X3FSM240e HD version was selected. The selection process depended on multiple factors, including the input speed, motor power, loading distance, axial loading, and most importantly the radial loading and required output speed.

The X.e agitator differs completely from previous X Series vertical drives. The X.e agitator unit is purpose designed for mixing and agitation, focusing on a stronger and dynamically improved housing. This allows for higher radial load applications, with a maximised bearing distance and an intelligent housing split above the maximum oil level to minimise potential leaks completely and offer better servicing and maintenance capabilities. The X.e agitator also features a new robust, integrated foot design, with multiple aligned foot holes to allow for easy mounting and stiffness.

During the X.e agitator design process, SEW-EURODRIVE applied the digital twin concept that ties real-world testing to a digital finite element analysis. Explaining the process, Futter says this methodology allows the matching of real-time figures from testing to the digital analysis, achieving the same results. “This enabled many cost benefits, minimised the need for physical testing, and allowed the team to see and solve problems before they happened. The digital twin concept is a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solution for development and testing, and it minimises potential waste,” Futter adds.

As an example, he says that the extended bearing distance could be further optimised along with the oil flow characteristics. Using fluid simulation, the piping was optimised internally, allowing the designers to see how the flow occurs before creating a physical unit to evaluate the theory. The simulation results could then be checked with real-time tests to ensure the oil flow occured as designed and optimal lubrication was achieved.

The X.e agitator unit has a unique application-specific reinforced and extended bearing distance, with the distance between the lower and upper output shaft bearing mounted further apart. This creates a greater shaft distance between these loading points, which allows the low-speed shaft to handle higher radial forces. “In layman’s terms, the lever has been made longer to move a larger load,” Futter explains.

The X.e agitator unit features a pressurised internal lubrication system that allows for continuous oil flow to all upper bearings and gears to ensure the units are well lubricated. The unique labyrinth seal also ensures protection from external particles that may damage the oil seals. Offering three sizes with various torque ranges and gear units, SEW-EURODRIVE can provide client-specific products, all safely encapsulated inside the gearbox for client and product protection.

SEW-EURODRIVE is committed to sustainable engineering solutions, and the X.e agitator unit is testament to this. The housing has been developed for easy servicing and maintenance, contributing to sustainable long-term use. Therefore, components are easily replaceable. The efficiency gains are attributed to the X.e series gearing, which has been extensively adapted from the original X-series. Using standard existing components, the X.e agitator series requires less design time to achieve the final product.

With five production plants worldwide and a footprint in more than 50 countries, SEW-EURODRIVE offers a quick turnaround in aftersales support and aggressive lead times. “We are looking forward to making history by delivering the first nine X.e agitator units in the world and offering world-class aftersales support,” says Futter.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: info@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.

Read more...
Versatile diesel engines
Motion Control & Drives
With an engine for nearly every application, Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump and lawnmower applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and bespoke industrial applications.

Read more...
High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification, and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.

Read more...
Unleashing the future of industrial automation
Motion Control & Drives
In the dynamic landscape of industrial automation, Yaskawa’s Motoman GP20 robot stands as a beacon of innovation and precision, redefining the way industries approach manufacturing and automation.

Read more...
BMG Zambia’s power transmission solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Zambian operations in Lusaka and Kitwe provide power transmission components and support services to all sectors to ensure high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.

Read more...
Insulation plant saves R13 million a year with NSK bearings
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of insulation products for the construction industry made savings of R13 million a year in bearings with the help of NSK. Thanks to NSK’s intervention and subsequent proposals, the plant is witnessing impressive annual savings of R13 million.

Read more...
Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels, and subsequent profitability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment.

Read more...
Linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology
Motion Control & Drives
The low friction and smooth motion characteristics of linear guides make them a valuable addition to all kinds of systems that require high-performance motion control.

Read more...
Modular design multiplies gearbox flexibility
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
By simplifying its configuration of components, SEW-EURODRIVE’s modular design delivers the flexibility required to achieve technically unique innovations with parts that are readily available and cost effective.

Read more...
Pushing the limits of polymers
igus Motion Control & Drives
With advancements in polymer technology, the application boundaries for technical plastics have expanded significantly. With the igutex fibre composite technology they can withstand extreme loads in heavy duty applications.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved