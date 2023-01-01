Telco sensors for accuracy and reliability

Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace, there is no such thing. Steam, water and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor. For the accuracy and reliability you need, try the Telco line of photoelectric eyes. Its worldwide reputation is built on solving the most difficult photoelectric eye problems.
The challenge of accurate counting of transparent bottles Turck Banner Southern Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Detecting and counting clear bottles in pharmaceutical, food and beverage applications has been a difficult sensing challenge. The World-Beam QS30 clear object sensor from Turck Banner has been created specifically to detect and count clear objects reliably.
Read more...Predictive maintenance can drive costs down Omron Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
Unplanned machine downtime is a huge headache for businesses. To combat this, manufacturers are looking for innovative solutions that go beyond traditional preventive maintenance.
Read more...Optical sensing and indication in one device Turck Banner Southern Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The new PVS28 optical and indication sensor provides visual operator guidance, with touchless activation for fast and reliable picking, assembly and fulfilment applications. It features both optical sensing and intuitive indication in one device.
Read more...Smart sensor solutions for sustainable farming practices ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Sustainability is a key theme of World Food Month. Smart sensor solutions from ifm support sustainable farming practices by helping farmers use resources more efficiently. By optimising irrigation, fertilisation and pest control, these sensors reduce the environmental impact of agriculture, while increasing yields.
Read more...Innovative technology revolutionises 3D measurement Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
From industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles, to care robots, mastering the challenges of the future will require powerful 3D sensors that capture their surroundings quickly, comprehensively and with millimetre precision. A technological innovation from Pepperl+Fuchs, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT), enables 3D measurement with maximum precision and performance while remaining highly cost-efficient.
Read more...Sensors in conveyor belt monitoring Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
We all know how high the costs of damaged conveyors can be. Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies has designed a unit that can effectively monitor conveyors and stop further damage.
Read more...Ultrasonic sensors with built-in CAN interface Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.