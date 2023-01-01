Versatile diesel engines
November 2023
Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and industrial applications. They also power the machines of many equipment manufacturers, and are a first choice wherever reliable performance is required. For over 30 years Kubota has been represented in South Africa by its longtime distributor, Smith Power Equipment. With its substantial network of dealers, Smith can service customers in all parts of the country and across its borders. Spare parts and direct engine swaps are usually available to support machines with Kubota engines. Clement Ngamlana explains that the engines are industrial variable speed motors, and are good for dusty agriculture equipment, construction machines, fire pumps, chippers, crushers, air compressors and many other factory applications.
The engines are comprehensively covered by a two-year or 2000-hour manufacturer’s warranty. They run at low revs for low fuel efficiency and less strain, which also equates to lower emissions. They are also competitively priced for the South African market. Ngamlana adds that the Japanese engineering makes them easy to service. “Buying a Kubota is all about uptime, and we are available to make sure that it keeps running reliably for as long as it is needed. Whether specifying Kubota for an entire range of equipment or just buying one to use in a standalone application, it is an investment in quality,” he concludes.
For more information contact Geoffrey Green, Smith Power Equipment, +27 11 284 2053, geoffrey@smithpower.co.za, www.smithpower.co.za
