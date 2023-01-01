Universal temperature transmitter with drift detection

The new model T38 digital temperature transmitter from WIKA enables extremely flexible and stable temperature measurement. The instrument offers a maximum of sensor connection combinations, and a new type of drift detection. Head-mounted and rail-mounted versions are available in SIL and various Ex versions.
The temperature transmitter, fully developed in accordance with IEC 61508, is designed for general application. With it, users can monitor their processes more efficiently. In addition to a large number of standard sensor characteristic curves, WIKA’s newly-developed True Drift Detection is implemented in the T38. This function immediately signals any deviation of the measured value from the characteristic curve.
The T38 has six sensor connection terminals that can be configured as required, giving users the greatest possible scope for combinations. With the head-mounted transmitter, specially designed trapezoidal terminals, with a very large clamping area, and access from the outside simplify the connection of sensors and the current loop.
All variants of the new transmitter can be programmed using the HART protocol with a large number of open configuration tools. The T38 can also be parameterised quickly and easily via the USB interface using the PU-548 programming unit and WIKAsoft-TT software.
Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process Instrotech
During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, and after solidification becomes a solid body. Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. The compact Optris PI 05M infrared thermal imaging camera from Instrotech can monitor the casting process.
Grounding of hydrostatic level sensors WIKA Instruments
Hydrostatic level sensors are very often installed in outdoor applications, primarily in the water and wastewater industries. A good connection to ground is essential when installing hydrostatic level sensors, since no grounding or poor grounding can result in destruction or damage to the level sensor.
Pyrometer range with enhanced features
AMETEK Land has relaunched its market-leading SPOT pyrometer range with enhanced features and benefits for a wide range of industrial applications. The new SPOT+ family offers a wide range of temperature measurement from 50 to 3500°C, and a choice of different wavelengths for applications including metals, glass, cement and lime kilns, and foundries.
Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.
Infrared measurement technology for scrap recycling Instrotech
Instrotech offers fire protection with infrared cameras and IR measurement technology. One application is a shredding facility in a scrap recycling plant that operates unmanned for an extended period and has known risks for starting a fire.
Improving safety in glass manufacturing
AMETEK Land has supplied its LWIR-640 thermal imagers and NIR-B-2K-Glass cameras to leading glass manufacturing facility O-I Seville. Together, these instruments provide glass leak detection and furnace ...