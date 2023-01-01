Optical sensing and indication in one device

The new PVS28 optical and indication sensor provides visual operator guidance with touchless activation for fast and reliable picking, assembly and fulfilment applications. It features both optical sensing and intuitive indication in one device. No controller is needed as devices are completely self-contained. You can choose from either 100 mm or 225 mm lengths for small and large bins. Green, yellow and red indicator colours are enabled by default, and seven colours and eight animations are available when using Turck Banner’s free Pro Editor software.

A direct replacement of the PVD100 and PVD225, the PVS28 provides maximum flexibility with two easy-to-use adjustable sensing ranges. Diffuse mode has an adjustable range of 20 to 500 mm. For the applications that need a longer range, retroreflective mode enables the PVS28 to sense up to 1000 mm with a reflector. Use the quick disconnect, 150 mm five-pin M12 for simple installation. The PVS28 comes with three teachable modes − object mode, background mode and window mode − for fast programming through remote pulses. The teach process is simplified by visual feedback, including mode confirmation and signal strength.

The PVS28 comes standard with green, yellow and red indicator colours right out of the box. This is perfect for picking and assembly applications. An input turns on green, that tells the operator which bin to pick from. Yellow is for an automatic acknowledgement of the pick when a hand or object is detected, and red indicates that the wrong bin was picked from. Additionally, the PVS28 has touchless activation, eliminating possible contamination and the need for physical force, while increasing the speed and accuracy.

With more colours, there are more ways to communicate status. The PVS28 has a discrete input and output, and is programmable through Turck Banner’s free Pro Editor software. Users can change indicator colours and animations, and also output logic including delays. The Pro Editor software makes it easy to add custom colours and animations for enhanced status indication and intuitive operator guidance. Up to seven colours are available for unique identification of operators and statuses, and additional users can also select from eight animations such as intensity sweep, 50/50 flash, chase and more. Simply connect the Pro Converter cable to the device, and start the optical sensing and indication.

