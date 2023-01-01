ACTOM turns 120

November 2023 News

From left: Andries Mthethwa, chairman, ACTOM; Sivuyile Ngodwana, Mayor of Ekurhuleni; Mervyn Naidoo, CEO, ACTOM; Dr Robert Nkuna, director-general, Department of Monitoring and Evaluation within the presidency.

Electromechanical manufacturing company, ACTOM recently celebrated its 120th anniversary with a ceremony held at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, which was attended by Dr Robert Nkuna, director general in the presidency, and several other dignitaries. Since its inception in 1903, ACTOM has become a major supplier of electrical equipment and services to a wide range of industries, including energy, mining and utilities. The company is a major contender in the renewable energy sector and has played a pivotal role in advancing the development of solar and wind power projects in South Africa.

“ACTOM has maintained its leadership position in the electromechanical sector for 120 years due to its ability to adapt to the ever-changing market. For example, when REIPPs were introduced, we started supplying the balance of plants for those projects, together with equipment monitoring specifically for the renewable energy market,” says Mamiki Matlawa, business development executive at ACTOM.

Matlawa highlights that ACTOM’s 120th anniversary coincides with a period of significant global shifts. South Africa’s recent hosting of the BRICS summit and the impending implementation of the Africa Free Trade Agreement underscore this transformative moment in history. She adds that ACTOM has plans to grow in the renewable energy space where there are opportunities to venture into partnerships with engineering, procurement and construction firms, or to become the preferred original equipment manufacturer for energy projects.

For more information contact Mamiki Matlawa, ACTOM, +27 10 136 0200, mamiki.matlawa@actom.co.za, www.actom.co.za





