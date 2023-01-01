Rising stars shine bright

November 2023 News

The primary objective of the Sasol-Kagiso Trust Interprovincial Technical Skills Competition is to emphasise the importance of technical and vocational skills development alongside academic streams in South Africa’s education. It aims to ignite a passion for technical skills at a young age, inspiring learners to pursue excellence in their chosen vocations. The latest competition saw 63 learners compete against each other in five specialisations, namely welding, construction, power systems, plumbing and woodwork.

This aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan by contributing to the target of producing 30 000 artisans annually. It also provides participants with opportunities to demonstrate their talents in specific vocational skills through tasks derived from real-life, industry-based scenarios. This approach ensures that the competition is relevant to the needs of the job market. Winners in each category were awarded certificates, along with state-of-the-art tools and gadgets to help them on their vocational journey.

“Skills competitions raise professional standards and awareness, and they introduce the potential of a skilled career to a much wider audience,” said Noxolo Kahlana, head of the Sasol Foundation. The competition also aims to prepare a talented pipeline of learners who can represent South Africa at the World Skills Championships, showcasing the nation’s technical excellence on the global stage. “We believe that upskilling our youth with vocational training can assist with the high unemployment rate, given the many opportunities that there are for young people skilled in a trade,” says Mankodi Moitse, CEO of the Kagiso Trust.

