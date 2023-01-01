Rising stars shine bright
November 2023
News
The primary objective of the Sasol-Kagiso Trust Interprovincial Technical Skills Competition is to emphasise the importance of technical and vocational skills development alongside academic streams in South Africa’s education. It aims to ignite a passion for technical skills at a young age, inspiring learners to pursue excellence in their chosen vocations. The latest competition saw 63 learners compete against each other in five specialisations, namely welding, construction, power systems, plumbing and woodwork.
This aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan by contributing to the target of producing 30 000 artisans annually. It also provides participants with opportunities to demonstrate their talents in specific vocational skills through tasks derived from real-life, industry-based scenarios. This approach ensures that the competition is relevant to the needs of the job market. Winners in each category were awarded certificates, along with state-of-the-art tools and gadgets to help them on their vocational journey.
“Skills competitions raise professional standards and awareness, and they introduce the potential of a skilled career to a much wider audience,” said Noxolo Kahlana, head of the Sasol Foundation. The competition also aims to prepare a talented pipeline of learners who can represent South Africa at the World Skills Championships, showcasing the nation’s technical excellence on the global stage. “We believe that upskilling our youth with vocational training can assist with the high unemployment rate, given the many opportunities that there are for young people skilled in a trade,” says Mankodi Moitse, CEO of the Kagiso Trust.
For more information contact Leigh Callipolitis, Creative Space Media, +27 11 467 3341, eigh@creativespacemedia.co.za, www.creativespacemedia.co.za
Further reading:
SICK and Endress+Hauser to join forces in process automation
Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
German sensor company SICK, and Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser, want to intensify their cooperation. Both companies are aiming for a strategic partnership for SICK’s process automation business segment and have signed a joint memorandum of understanding.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Joining the quantum dots
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
This year’s Nobel prizes were recently announced. I was fascinated by the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, which was awarded for research on quantum dots, and I wondered what they actually are. Well, they ...
Read more...
Festo sponsors Power Engineering conference
Festo South Africa
News
The School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg recently opened its doors for the 31st Southern African Universities Power Engineering Conference. This prestigious conference focuses on power engineering, a crucial field that deals with the design, development and maintenance of power systems and equipment.
Read more...
Eskom Expo honours young scientists
News
At this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), young scientists reaped the benefits of their hard work and ingenuity, receiving full and partial bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, and opportunities for work-based exposure during their school holidays. The fair brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various other countries.
Read more...
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA
News
he GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.
Read more...
ACTOM turns 120
News
Electromechanical manufacturing company, ACTOM recently celebrated its 120th anniversary.
Read more...
RS announces annual subscriptions for DesignSpark
News
RS South Africa has introduced annual subscription options for DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers.
Read more...
Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa
News Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
Read more...
Petrok supports WEG growth in Uganda
WEG
News
As part of its drive to expand the WEG footprint in East African markets, WEG is taking significant steps to increase its presence in Uganda by partnering with the company Petrok as its value added reseller.
Read more...
Copper 360 School of Mining launches first courses
News
The Copper 360 School of Mining has debuted its first set of courses in September at its Concordia operation in the Northern Cape
Read more...