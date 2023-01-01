Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

GHM GROUP becomes Senseca

November 2023 News

The GHM GROUP, a leader in the field of flow, level, portable and environmental measurement technology, has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

From 1 January 2024, the GHM GROUP, a leading sensor technology company, will become Senseca − one company, one brand, one purpose − to become a contributor to a sustainable future. More than a rebranding project, the five GHM GROUP brands (Honsberg, Greisinger, Martens, Val.Co and Delta OHM) will combine their expertise to continue on their global path of success within Senseca by maintaining the same entrepreneurial spirit they were founded on, along with their design and manufacturing excellence.

“The transition from a group with five brands to a single company is a major change in how we approach the market and develop our products,” says GHM GROUP CEO, Christian Unterberger. “In an ever-evolving world, we want to create an agile company that can respond quickly to customer needs and market trends. Senseca’s philosophy is clear and simple − to place customers at the heart of every decision, and help them grow through an application-based approach. The new ‘One Face to the Customer’ focus is enabling our customers an improved experience with an easy access to the entire product range.”

“Concentrating our efforts on a single brand, we can build stronger and longer lasting relationships with our customers, exploit synergies between sites, and differentiate ourselves in a sometimes complex market,” says Stefan Langer, vice president of the Industrial Business Unit.

Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa (soon to be Senseca South Africa) says: “In today’s industrial world with its ever-increasing environmental standards, measurement, sensory and monitoring instrumentation will be key to the delivery of highly accurate data that meets the requirements of an integrated information supply. High-quality and reliable instrumentation play a crucial role in solving the complexities of industry as we now know it. In South Africa, Senseca will able to offer solutions to the challenges our customers face from one centralised source. We will be able to customise and tailor solutions more quickly. We at Senseca will be focusing on delivering technologies that respond quickly and efficiently to customer needs, enabling Senseca to maintain its prominence in this sector. We are excited to see the unique expertise of each former brand coming together to enhance our customers’ engagement with us. We will continue to build on the confidence in our design, technologies and manufacturing capabilities that is a hallmark of the South African market.”

“The know-how of each brand is pooled in multidisciplinary teams working in three business units: Environmental, Industrial and Portable. People remain at the heart of the business, and their contribution of skills, knowledge and commitment will continue to be crucial to grasp the growth opportunities involved in this change. Each of us bears a unique and complementary value, and it is only by adding these elements together that we can truly generate a positive impact on ourselves, on the people around us, and in this case, on this new opportunity we are about to experience,” says Gianluca Maestroni, current CEO of Delta OHM and vice president of the Environmental Business Unit.

The name Senseca is a neologism with several meanings. First and foremost, ‘sense’ stands for sensors, the core business of measuring, monitoring, testing and control equipment. But it also stands for the new shared purpose that sets Senseca’s future direction. This is to provide reliable data and facts that support businesses and society to improve the ecological and economic status quo with custom-made technology solutions.

“At Senseca, we strive to safeguard our planet by balancing economic interests with environmental goals. There can be no economy without a healthy planet, and companies can make a vital contribution,” says Roland Baeuml, vice president of the Portable Business Unit. We want to rise to this challenge and become a role model in sustainable measurement technology.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Joining the quantum dots
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
This year’s Nobel prizes were recently announced. I was fascinated by the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, which was awarded for research on quantum dots, and I wondered what they actually are. Well, they ...

Read more...
Festo sponsors Power Engineering conference
Festo South Africa News
The School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg recently opened its doors for the 31st Southern African Universities Power Engineering Conference. This prestigious conference focuses on power engineering, a crucial field that deals with the design, development and maintenance of power systems and equipment.

Read more...
Eskom Expo honours young scientists
News
At this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), young scientists reaped the benefits of their hard work and ingenuity, receiving full and partial bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, and opportunities for work-based exposure during their school holidays. The fair brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various other countries.

Read more...
Rising stars shine bright
News
The primary objective of the Sasol-Kagiso Trust Interprovincial Technical Skills Competition is to emphasise the importance of technical and vocational skills development alongside academic streams in South Africa’s education. The latest competition saw 63 learners compete against each other in five specialisations, namely welding, construction, power systems, plumbing and woodwork.

Read more...
ACTOM turns 120
News
Electromechanical manufacturing company, ACTOM recently celebrated its 120th anniversary.

Read more...
RS announces annual subscriptions for DesignSpark
News
RS South Africa has introduced annual subscription options for DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers.

Read more...
Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa News Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
Petrok supports WEG growth in Uganda
WEG News
As part of its drive to expand the WEG footprint in East African markets, WEG is taking significant steps to increase its presence in Uganda by partnering with the company Petrok as its value added reseller.

Read more...
Copper 360 School of Mining launches first courses
News
The Copper 360 School of Mining has debuted its first set of courses in September at its Concordia operation in the Northern Cape

Read more...
RS South Africa showcases at MTE Lephalale
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is exhibiting at MTE Lephalale in Limpopo on 26 October. “The Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) Lephalale Mining & Industrial Exhibition has always been well supported by the mines and power stations in the region. This year will be no different.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved