Eskom Expo honours young scientists

November 2023 News

At this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), young scientists reaped the benefits of their hard work and ingenuity, receiving full and partial bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, and opportunities for work-based exposure during their school holidays. The fair brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various other countries. Title sponsor, Eskom, awarded 23 full bursaries valued up to R450 000 each, and four special awards to the best female, best development, best energy, and best innovation projects in the energy category.

Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO, Mologadi Motshele congratulated the remarkable young scientists, who have not only displayed exceptional talent, but also a steadfast commitment to scientific inquiry and innovation. “Your achievements are a testament to your hard work, dedication and boundless curiosity. We are also excited to see a growing number of young women scientists emerging as true change agents in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation,” he said.

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty added: “I wish to thank the many partners and sponsors who share our vision of promoting STEM education by rewarding deserving young scientists for their hard work and dedication.” Through their generous sponsorships, Siemens, Innomotics and Siemens Energy supported previously disadvantaged schools with their prizes. FFS, Babcock International, Ekurhuleni Drums, Trisim Logistics, Berea Plumbers and the National Institute for Theoretical and Computational Sciences (NIThECS) supported learners with laptop computer sponsorships. The University of Witwatersrand, the University of Pretoria, and the Durban University of Technology provided academic support in the form of bursaries and mentorships.

Engineering giant, Siemens Energy awarded two full bursaries worth close to R1 million for winners to study towards a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at any South African university of their choice. These included tuition fees, textbooks, accommodation, meal allowances and a laptop. The prestigious University of Pretoria/Dr Derek Gray Memorial Award consisted of the Derek Gray Gold Medal, attendance at the Stockholm International Youth Science Seminar during Nobel Week, and a three-year study bursary in science or engineering at the University of Pretoria.

For more information contact JeVanne Gibbs, +27 76 674 1455 , jevanne@exposcience.co.za, www.exposcience.co.za





