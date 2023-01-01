Pressure monitoring for tempering machines

Temperature plays a significant role in many manufacturing processes. In such cases, a tempering machine is used to maintain the manufacturing process at the desired temperature. This is a device which tempers a mould or chosen tool in the manufacturing process. Consistent temperature is a critical factor in the quality of the finished product. Water or oil are most commonly used as a medium for transporting heat. The medium is brought to a specific temperature and circulated to the process through a system of pipes. There the medium transfers the heat or cold as energy. This can then go back to the tempering machine in a closed circuit to top up the energy once more. Temperature sensors are used to check the target temperature.





Keller supplied PR-21Y piezoresistive pressure transmitters to a client specialising in developing and producing oil and water tempering machines. These transmitters are used to monitor pressure on the tank of the tempering machine. With the help of pressure monitoring, an overpressure resulting from the heating of the medium can be prevented. A constant pressure of 16 bar is set. The transmitters from the Y range are particularly suited because they have a very low temperature error range.

Keller’s 21Y piezoresistive pressure sensor is welded, fully insulated and encapsulated, with no internal seals. Its robust stainless steel housing and compact design are perfect for space-critical industrial applications, heat pumps, aircon technology, and the food industry. The 21Y’s direct analogue signal path with high bandwidth guarantees high, long-term stability.

