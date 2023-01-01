Making network connection easy

To enhance reliability, the ICG-2510W-LTE is equipped with dual SIM slots that support failover and roaming over to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical cellular communications. The ICG-2510W-LTE also supports load balance function to improve network efficiency. It provides a more flexible and easy way for users in public places to create an instant network sharing service via 4G LTE. The ICG-2510W-LTE industrial-grade cellular gateway now has ICASA certification and is legal to operate in South Africa.

PLANET ICG-2510W-LTE is a reliable, secure and high-bandwidth industrial-grade cellular gateway for demanding mobile communications applications, machine-to-machine (M2M), and IoT deployments. It features 4G LTE, 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi, five Ethernet ports (four LAN and one WAN), a serial console port, DI and DO interfaces, and VPN technology. These are all bundled in a compact yet rugged metal case. It establishes a fast cellular connection between Ethernet and serial port equipped devices.

Producing large parts with precision is not easy. But how do you produce the smallest components, such as gears and screws for the watch industry or contact pins for connectors, with micron-level accuracy and in large quantities? Swiss companies Esco and Affolter achieve this feat in their CNC machines with TwinCAT CNC and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.Metsä Fibre’s bioproduct mill in Finland was recently successfully commissioned. The material, environmental and energy efficient mill will not use any fossil fuels, and it will produce two terawatt hours of renewable electricity per year. Valmet’s technology and automation contributed to the sustainable operation and high-quality end product.Digitalisation and the resulting requirements for industrial identification solutions are increasing steadily. This is why ifm offers the compact high-performance RFID UHF devices, not only with the classic fieldbus interfaces and IoT, but now also with IO-Link.Behind every product request there is, or should be, a business objective. If we lose sight of the business objective, we often end up just papering over the cracks. This case study discusses an application of Turck Banner’s systems approach to working in unison with customers to achieve their business objectives, and it illustrates how the company’s Systems Division operates.In today’s Internet of Things world, remote mobile access is a necessity for many industrial applications. There are several ways of implementing this connectivity with routers and virtual private networks.A major concern for the German energy industry is the service life of power electronics in wind turbines, along with the ability to determine the environmental and load conditions that play a role in this regard.E-mobility is shaking the global automotive market. Car manufacturers are not alone in feeling the impact of the increasing demand for alternative drive solutions, of which battery-powered electric vehicles are the most important. The whole supplier structure is being challenged to meet changing demands.This Loop Signature series of articles would not be complete without sections on the problems of noise and filtering, which are two of the most misunderstood areas in process control.The new DXMR110 8-Port IO-Link Master from Turck Banner is a compact controller that consolidates, processes and distributes IO-Link data from multiple sources.Just a few moments are crucial in the life of a steering system – when thyssenkrupp Presta puts it through its paces in an end-of-line test rig. In addition to various functional tests, the noise generated plays an essential role.