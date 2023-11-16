RS South Africa showcases at MTE Lephalale

RS South Africa is exhibiting at MTE Lephalale in Limpopo on 26 October. “The Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) Lephalale Mining & Industrial Exhibition has always been well supported by the mines and power stations in the region. This year will be no different. With the current challenges faced by the mining and power generation sector, the exhibition always provides much-needed solutions to create efficiencies and showcases new technology and innovation,” comments MTE director, Andrew Macnamara.

MTE, a division of IMD Conferences Exhibitions and Workshops, celebrates its 30th birthday this year. It has made a name for itself since 1993 through many exhibitions at mines and industrial operations across southern Africa. “The MTE events afford us an opportunity to share the latest industrial technologies and solutions to design, build and maintain operations,” says RS marketing director, Mellisa Govender.

At MTE Lephalale, RS is showcasing some of the most popular automation and control, and safety equipment for mining and manufacturing from its more than 750 000 products across 2500 global brands. Private-label brand RS Pro will also be showcased, which features over 88 000 products across different technologies.

RS is well positioned to supply mining and industry with the quality, robust products it needs for operating conditions that are arduous and demanding. It partners with its suppliers to offer specialised equipment that can be used in these tough environments. The full offering from RS extends from test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger) to tooling (DeWalt, Wera), personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell), automation and electrification (Siemens, Schneider), and machine safety (Allen-Bradley, Eaton).

For more information contact Princess Tlou, RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9366, princess.tlou@rsgroup.com, za.rs-online.com

