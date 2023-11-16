Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

RS South Africa showcases at MTE Lephalale

October 2023 News

RS South Africa is exhibiting at MTE Lephalale in Limpopo on 26 October. “The Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) Lephalale Mining & Industrial Exhibition has always been well supported by the mines and power stations in the region. This year will be no different. With the current challenges faced by the mining and power generation sector, the exhibition always provides much-needed solutions to create efficiencies and showcases new technology and innovation,” comments MTE director, Andrew Macnamara.

MTE, a division of IMD Conferences Exhibitions and Workshops, celebrates its 30th birthday this year. It has made a name for itself since 1993 through many exhibitions at mines and industrial operations across southern Africa. “The MTE events afford us an opportunity to share the latest industrial technologies and solutions to design, build and maintain operations,” says RS marketing director, Mellisa Govender.

At MTE Lephalale, RS is showcasing some of the most popular automation and control, and safety equipment for mining and manufacturing from its more than 750 000 products across 2500 global brands. Private-label brand RS Pro will also be showcased, which features over 88 000 products across different technologies.

RS is well positioned to supply mining and industry with the quality, robust products it needs for operating conditions that are arduous and demanding. It partners with its suppliers to offer specialised equipment that can be used in these tough environments. The full offering from RS extends from test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger) to tooling (DeWalt, Wera), personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell), automation and electrification (Siemens, Schneider), and machine safety (Allen-Bradley, Eaton).

For more information contact Princess Tlou, RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9366, princess.tlou@rsgroup.com, za.rs-online.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa News Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
Petrok supports WEG growth in Uganda
WEG News
As part of its drive to expand the WEG footprint in East African markets, WEG is taking significant steps to increase its presence in Uganda by partnering with the company Petrok as its value added reseller.

Read more...
Copper 360 School of Mining launches first courses
News
The Copper 360 School of Mining has debuted its first set of courses in September at its Concordia operation in the Northern Cape

Read more...
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA News
The GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

Read more...
Action Instruments celebrates Peter Fleming’s 42 years of service
Action Instruments SA News
Over 50 long-standing business associates and family members of Peter Fleming from Action Instruments recently gathered over a steakhouse lunch to pay tribute to his exceptional career.

Read more...
Reducing the steel carbon footprint
ABB South Africa News
Tata Steel and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring ...

Read more...
Category 1 CPD points
SAIMC SAIMC News
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.

Read more...
Trends in the test and measurement industry
TANDM Technologies News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.

Read more...
From the editors desk: A quiet revolution
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Welcome to our bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. Spring is more than here and there are some interesting things going on in the background. One of these is the quiet revolution in solar. ...

Read more...
WearCheck extends its footprint to second India lab
Wearcheck News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck recently opened its doors to its second laboratory in India – this one in Durgapur. This follows the success of its Chennai-based laboratory, which has operated successfully since 2010.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved