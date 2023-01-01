Insulation plant saves R13 million a year with NSK bearings
October 2023
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of insulation products for the construction industry turned to NSK for help in solving repeat bearings failures on its band saws. Thanks to NSK’s intervention and subsequent proposals, the plant is witnessing impressive annual savings of R13 million.
The manufacturer of insulation solutions for the construction sector had recently completed the commissioning of a new automated production line, and was looking forward to the benefits that its investment would offer. However, production proved erratic due to repeated failures of bearings on the blade guide rollers of the production line’s three band saws. The situation escalated and soon became critical, with bearing changes taking place on a daily basis. On occasions, the blade guide bearings were lasting only three hours, leading to costly downtime and increased maintenance. Some bearing failures were even resulting in damage to the saw blades.
NSK received a request on behalf of the band saw manufacturer to help identify the root cause of the failures and offer solutions. An engineering team from NSK reviewed the application at the customer’s site, performing a comprehensive failed bearing analysis. This activity revealed that bearing failures were occurring due to the ingress of contaminants. As a result, the team recommended NSK’s deep groove ball bearings with high-performance DDU sealing, using a patented full contact sealing mechanism. The contact seal design offered maximum protection against all contaminants, including dust and water, while simultaneously ensuring good grease retention.
A trial showed a significant improvement in bearing life. Whereas before around one third of the blade guide roller bearings would fail every day, now the plant changes its NSK bearings every three to four months as part of a planned maintenance schedule. Reductions in production downtime, maintenance labour, replacement bearings and damaged saw blades is resulting in significant annual cost savings of R13 million.
For more information contact Geraldene Govender, NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com
Further reading:
Unleashing the future of industrial automation
Motion Control & Drives
In the dynamic landscape of industrial automation, Yaskawa’s Motoman GP20 robot stands as a beacon of innovation and precision, redefining the way industries approach manufacturing and automation.
Read more...
BMG Zambia’s power transmission solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Zambian operations in Lusaka and Kitwe provide power transmission components and support services to all sectors to ensure high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.
Read more...
Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels, and subsequent profitability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment.
Read more...
Linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology
Motion Control & Drives
The low friction and smooth motion characteristics of linear guides make them a valuable addition to all kinds of systems that require high-performance motion control.
Read more...
Modular design multiplies gearbox flexibility
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
By simplifying its configuration of components, SEW-EURODRIVE’s modular design delivers the flexibility required to achieve technically unique innovations with parts that are readily available and cost effective.
Read more...
Pushing the limits of polymers
igus
Motion Control & Drives
With advancements in polymer technology, the application boundaries for technical plastics have expanded significantly. With the igutex fibre composite technology they can withstand extreme loads in heavy duty applications.
Read more...
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.
Read more...
Automating for efficiency with Maxolution
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Well known for its drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE partners with customers to design and implement automation projects for their plants, factories and warehouses using its powerful Maxolution offering. ...
Read more...
High-performance V-belts
Motion Control & Drives
Reduced life of V-belts in the HVAC sector is a major concern to industry. Replacing conventional rubber V-belts used on air handling units (AHUs) with Fenner’s high-performance composite (HPC) V-belts results in higher drive efficiency, greater comfort, reduced downtime, and extended service life.
Read more...
Diving robot cleans up canals
Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
Around 70% of the waste in water sinks to the bottom of the ocean or decomposes into micro and nanoplastics, amounting to tens of millions of tons. So the European Horizon Maelstrom research project put together an international research team and developed the Robotic Seabed Cleaning Platform.
Read more...