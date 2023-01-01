BMG Zambia’s power transmission solutions

BMG’s Zambian operations in Lusaka and Kitwe provide power transmission components and support services to all sectors to ensure high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.

“BMG is a complete process solutions provider to all sectors of industry, which means companies can access all essential quality branded products and essential support services from one reliable supplier. This integrated approach guarantees lower production costs and higher efficiencies,” explains Ian Smith, country manager for BMG Zambia. “We believe the introduction of a structured maintenance management programme, which can be implemented in-house or partially outsourced to a professional organisation, is critical to maximising production efficiencies in all industries.

“Maintenance of machinery can be a very expensive exercise, not only in terms of the cost of spare parts and labour, but also lost production due to machinery breakdowns or plant stoppages for unscheduled maintenance. Careful consideration therefore needs to be given to disciplined inspections and planned maintenance of all items of plant and production machinery. Over-maintenance can be almost as costly in terms of lost production as under-maintenance, so a careful balance is critical.

“There are several factors contributing to reduced downtime, lower maintenance requirements and lower operating costs. These include care in the initial design and manufacture stage of the plant, the selection of compatible quality branded mating components, and professional installation with particular attention to meticulous alignment of coupled components. Servicing of all sections of machinery in the factory should be carefully planned on the basis of the estimated time for each procedure or service in order to create a controlled work load for the maintenance staff. Even small faults in design, operation and maintenance can have a negative impact on productivity and safety.”

BMG’s proactive maintenance service, which encompasses predictive maintenance services including condition monitoring and oil analysis, is enhanced by advanced technical and design support across all functional disciplines. BMG’s maintenance and support services also include mobile breakdown, repair and maintenance support. These ensure production plants are up and running as quickly as possible following a breakdown.





BMG’s Power Transmission division is committed to keeping every plant in a fully productive output for as long as possible, without unnecessary maintenance or unplanned stoppages. As a result, output capacities are increased, without the investment in additional production lines and machinery.

Downtime as a result of breakdown or routine maintenance is a critical factor affecting efficiency and production. Stock is available for a wide range of standardised components. These are machined to accept taper-lock sleeves with bore sizes to suit a range of standard size shafts. They also facilitate easy fitting of these components to the shafts of machinery like motors and gearboxes. Installation time is reduced by eliminating the necessity for on-site machining.

Standardised components like V-belts, sprockets, couplings, slat top chain and belt systems, taper bushes, belt and chain tensioners, and geared motors accommodate broad power input and torque capacity requirements and a wide speed range.

The accurate installation of correct power transmission equipment ensures a long-term saving in equipment replacement costs, and reduced plant downtime and maintenance requirements. When alignment has been meticulously completed, it is critical that all components are securely located and doweled. This will ensure reduced wear, resulting in lower power losses, improved efficiency, and eliminated vibration. The net effect is an extended operating life for all drive components.

In belt and chain drives, the correct tensioning and accurate alignment of pulleys or sprockets also extends operating life of components. As a result of reduced friction, power consumption is lowered. Chain drives also require correct lubrication to ensure trouble-free operation. Grit and abrasive materials adversely affect the life of open chain drives.

The BMG team in Zambia works closely with customers in all sectors, including water and wastewater treatment facilities, mining, the food and beverage sector, and petrochemical plants. BMG also supplies and supports service providers to power generation and pharmaceutical plants, and ports, rail and road facilities.

