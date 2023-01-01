Monitoring add-on for ifm Vision Assistant

With the Monitoring Tool as an add-on for the ifm Vision Assistant, it is possible to combine the image and process data of the vision sensors in a network on a dashboard. This provides a clear overview at all times of relevant live images, statistics on good and bad parts, and status messages from the sensors.
Detect and eliminate deviations more quickly
This clear overview makes it easy to monitor process operations both directly in the production environment and at a central location in real time, and to identify possible deviations quickly. Maintenance or corrective measures can be carried out with a short reaction time, and a high process quality can be maintained.
Identify trends based on data history
The automatically generated data history can be used to analyse process developments, derive trends and act ahead of time.
Transparent monitoring of processes
Other features of the Monitoring Tool include:
• Clear visualisation of images and data from the vision sensors on a dashboard.
• Deviations from the target state can be quickly detected and their cause identified.
• Easy integration of new and existing sensors through network search.
• Easy process analysis and trend detection thanks to automated image and data history.
