High-performance V-belts

October 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Reduced life of V-belts in the HVAC sector is a major concern to industry. Replacing conventional rubber V-belts used on air handling units (AHUs) with Fenner’s high-performance composite (HPC) V-belts results in higher drive efficiency, greater comfort, reduced downtime, and extended service life. These belts maintain 100% of their belt life at 80°C, in comparison with only 25% of belt life in a rubber belt at the same temperature.

BMG’s range of Fenner HPC V-belts includes the PowerTwist Plus and NuTLink V-belts for classical section drives and SuperTLink V-belts for applications using metric wedge SP rated belts. The range is manufactured from reinforced polyurethane elastomers, with multiple plies of polyester fabric that offer excellent resistance to high operating temperatures. The effective link design results in a belt construction that limits flex-induced heat buildup, and ensures a greater surface area that dissipates heat more effectively, compared to a solid rubber V-belt. Reduced belt installation time is another benefit. Belts are easily made up to the required length in seconds.

PowerTwist Plus belts, which do not require retensioning after the initial run-in, combine extremely high strength with low stretch, and have the same power ratings as conventional V-belts. They decrease drive vibration, resulting in increased bearing life. NuTlink V-belts, with a quick connect T-Link design, are suitable for heavier shock loaded applications and reciprocating engine powered drives. SuperTlink SP wedge V-belts also have a quick connect T-Link design, and can replace metric V-belts of SPZ, SPA, SPB and SPC cross-sections.

For more information contact Westnar van der Westhuizen, BMG, +27 11 620 7583, westnarv@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net





