Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Pressure and level switches for food production

October 2023 Pressure Measurement & Control

What makes milk so special? It’s not just a healthy blend of protein, nutrients and vitamins, but the end result of a safe, hygienic production process. New compact measuring instruments from VEGA prove that automation in food production can be very simple and economical, without compromising on hygiene or safety.

The quality demands on food are higher today than ever before. Products are increasingly being manufactured according to individual tastes, which makes ever faster batch changes necessary. Consumers trust that everything is safe and hygienic at all times, and rarely think about the extensive network of safety measures that make this possible. Intelligent system design is one of them. This supports the reliability, efficiency and hygiene of manufacturing processes – with the help of hi-tech sensors and the reliable measured values they deliver.

Level and pressure measurement technology from VEGA, in particular the plics modular instrument series, has been making a significant contribution to safety and efficiency for many decades. Food products often do not require extreme solutions, just simple optimisation and cost-effective production methods. Here, less is usually more. VEGA has therefore expanded its product range to include a compact instrument series. It proves that automation can be both simple and highly efficient, without sacrificing dependability, hygiene and accuracy.

For extreme and standard applications

Standard applications in particular can be automated very economically with the new compact pressure sensors and level switches with IO-Link. Integration and adjustment are especially easy to carry out. IO-Link ensures transparency throughout the entire production chain, and seamless communication from the field level right through to the control system. This performance class also guarantees cross-device connection options that support the continuous improvement of production facilities. The focus here is on compactness, flexibility, safety and optimised hygiene.

CIP cleaning – a real endurance test

Time is becoming an increasingly important factor in food production processes, particularly in hygienic production. CIP cleaning is one of the most time-consuming process steps. Here the potential for savings lies in consistent hygienic design that allows production systems to be cleaned and sterilised more quickly. However, in view of the industry’s high cleanliness requirements, this assumes that accelerated cleaning processes can still be relied on 100%. This requires components whose geometry do not allow microorganisms to collect in dead spaces. They must also be capable of withstanding the cleaning and sterilisation processes themselves.

The media can be hard on the materials of the measuring instruments. Examples are substances with a high fat content, and aromatic substances. Cleaning agents are also very aggressive, making it necessary to use materials with high chemical resistance. The new VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT instrument series easily withstands both problematic media, and detergents. These pressure sensors and level switches tolerate high temperatures without loss of function, and even cope with the combination of high temperature and long exposure times.

Hygienic design down to the last detail

In VEGA’s new Hygienic by Design sensor series, all surfaces of VEGABAR 29 and 39 sensors that come into contact with the medium are made of stainless steel and have optimal surface roughness values. In addition, VEGABAR 28 and 38 are available in high-strength ceramic versions, and VEGAPOINT sensors as PEEK versions.

All materials are approved and tested according to FDA and EC 1935/2004. This is confirmed by independent laboratories and institutes. The design of the instruments is certified according to the European EHEDG Directive and the North American 3-A Sanitary Standards. Both standards prescribe the use of corrosion-resistant materials only. The components are also designed in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations, which ensure that microorganisms are reliably removed by cleaning, and cannot multiply on surfaces or in gaps.

Only as much as necessary

The new VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT instrument series is the answer to the growing demand for simple sensors with reduced variance, that support increasingly efficient food production. Higher efficiency requires more standardised products that are as easy as possible to use, but still cover all basic hygienic requirements. It also calls for better networking, with easy connectivity to existing control systems and mobile devices. To fulfil these requirements, VEGA now follows the motto: “As little as possible – but with no compromise in quality”.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure monitoring for tempering machines
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Temperature plays a significant role in many manufacturing processes. In such cases, a tempering machine is used to maintain the manufacturing process at the desired temperature. Keller supplied PR-21Y piezoresistive pressure transmitters to a client specialising in developing and producing oil and water tempering machines.

Read more...
Safe pressure measurement in chlorine production
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure measurement plays a central role in chlorine production, which is a safety-critical process.

Read more...
Interference-resistant pressure transmitters
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech offers a pressure transmitter from Keller for temperature compensation and protection from electromagnetic fields (EMC) in the recently approved 21Y Series.

Read more...
The dream team for heat and condensate
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
Meeting the highest safety standards in all process steps is an indispensable requirement in the chemical industry. VEGA electronic differential pressure measuring systems provide perfect safety with the innovative combination of ceramic and metallic measuring cells.

Read more...
Cone penetration testing
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Everyone has walked along a wet beach at some time and noticed how the damp sand wobbles like jelly when stepped on several times. This may be fun on a beach, but it’s no joke at a construction site or in an earthquake. Houses and streets built on drained swampland or unconsolidated soil or sediment can sink in certain situations, after which they must be condemned for use.

Read more...
VEGA expands radar portfolio for factory automation
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
VEGA is known worldwide for ensuring safe and stable processes with its level and pressure sensors, even under the most difficult conditions. The world market leader is now putting the finishing touches to its radar level portfolio, especially to meet the demands of fast processes in factory automation.

Read more...
Electronic pressure switch for hygienic applications
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
The WIKA PSD-4 electronic pressure switch is the universal solution for industrial automation tasks – also in hygienic applications and under harsh conditions.

Read more...
Interference-resistant pressure transmitters
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech offers a pressure transmitter from Keller for temperature compensation and protection from electromagnetic fields (EMC) in the recently approved 21Y Series.

Read more...
How predictive maintenance will help tackle water scarcity
ABB South Africa Pressure Measurement & Control
The water industry is facing increasing pressure to optimise treatment processes and address the impending global water crisis. ABB, suggests how the integration of smart instrumentation and predictive maintenance can ensure the highest quality treatment of water to meet the needs of present and future generations.

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitters for industrial applications
Vepac Electronics Pressure Measurement & Control
Vepac Electronics differential pressure transmitters for high requirements work according to the inductive measuring principle. The core piece is a diaphragm made of beryllium bronze.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved