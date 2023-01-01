Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process

During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, and after solidification becomes a solid body. Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. If the temperature of the liquid metal is too low, it may cool down too quickly in the mould, resulting in impaired flow. As a result, the mould is only partially filled. Too-hot casting promotes gas porosity in the cast part and also delays the solidification process. This can lead to grain coarsening in the microstructure. Temperature monitoring of the liquid casting material is therefore indispensable for quality assurance.
The compact Optris PI 05M infrared thermal imaging camera from Instrotech can monitor the casting process. The temperature of the liquid metal and that of the mould are constantly measured so that the quality-critical cooling phase can be controlled. Due to the spectral range and continuous measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, it is especially suitable for the measurement of temperature in molten metals.
The Optris PI 05M and PI 1M i have been designed explicitly for metal industry applications. The short wavelength PI 05M is ideal for measuring molten metals in the casting process, as the new spectral range of 500 nm provides more accurate measurement with changing emissivity, and is less sensitive to atmospheric influences. The Optris PI 1M is mainly used for temperature monitoring in metal processing during hardening, forming and welding of the metals.
Pressure monitoring for tempering machines Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Temperature plays a significant role in many manufacturing processes. In such cases, a tempering machine is used to maintain the manufacturing process at the desired temperature. Keller supplied PR-21Y piezoresistive pressure transmitters to a client specialising in developing and producing oil and water tempering machines.
Read more...Pyrometer range with enhanced features
Temperature Measurement
AMETEK Land has relaunched its market-leading SPOT pyrometer range with enhanced features and benefits for a wide range of industrial applications. The new SPOT+ family offers a wide range of temperature measurement from 50 to 3500°C, and a choice of different wavelengths for applications including metals, glass, cement and lime kilns, and foundries.
Read more...Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
Temperature Measurement
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.
Read more...Cone penetration testing Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Everyone has walked along a wet beach at some time and noticed how the damp sand wobbles like jelly when stepped on several times. This may be fun on a beach, but it’s no joke at a construction site or in an earthquake. Houses and streets built on drained swampland or unconsolidated soil or sediment can sink in certain situations, after which they must be condemned for use.
Read more...Infrared measurement technology for scrap recycling Instrotech
Temperature Measurement
Instrotech offers fire protection with infrared cameras and IR measurement technology. One application is a shredding facility in a scrap recycling plant that operates unmanned for an extended period and has known risks for starting a fire.
Read more...Improving safety in glass manufacturing
Temperature Measurement
AMETEK Land has supplied its LWIR-640 thermal imagers and NIR-B-2K-Glass cameras to leading glass manufacturing facility O-I Seville. Together, these instruments provide glass leak detection and furnace ...
Read more...Networked beer tanks Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
A level measurement with a remote transmitter is highly practical for detecting hazards and other level and fill-level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous.
Read more...Smart temperature measurement for foundries
Temperature Measurement
Liquid steel, and metal foundry and tapping operators can now benefit from improved and smart temperature measurements for process control, and product quality improvements with the new smart SPOT Meltmaster (MM) application pyrometer from AMETEK Land.