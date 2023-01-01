Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process

During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, and after solidification becomes a solid body. Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. If the temperature of the liquid metal is too low, it may cool down too quickly in the mould, resulting in impaired flow. As a result, the mould is only partially filled. Too-hot casting promotes gas porosity in the cast part and also delays the solidification process. This can lead to grain coarsening in the microstructure. Temperature monitoring of the liquid casting material is therefore indispensable for quality assurance.

The compact Optris PI 05M infrared thermal imaging camera from Instrotech can monitor the casting process. The temperature of the liquid metal and that of the mould are constantly measured so that the quality-critical cooling phase can be controlled. Due to the spectral range and continuous measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, it is especially suitable for the measurement of temperature in molten metals.

The Optris PI 05M and PI 1M i have been designed explicitly for metal industry applications. The short wavelength PI 05M is ideal for measuring molten metals in the casting process, as the new spectral range of 500 nm provides more accurate measurement with changing emissivity, and is less sensitive to atmospheric influences. The Optris PI 1M is mainly used for temperature monitoring in metal processing during hardening, forming and welding of the metals.

