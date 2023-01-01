Flowmeters with faster and more reliable data transmission

October 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

ABB has launched the CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters. These can be powered over the same Ethernet cable used for data transmission, eliminating the need for separate cabling. The new feature reduces installation time and cost, and increases the speed and reliability of data transmission.

One of the key challenges facing customers in process industries is the need to reduce the complexity, and the cost of installation and operation of field instruments, infrastructure and systems. The new ABB CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters, featuring ProfiNet with Power Over Ethernet, address this challenge by providing a single-cable solution. Scalable four-wire Ethernet facilitates remote flow rate measurement and adjustment, while a dedicated web server provides direct access to device diagnostics.

ProfiNet is a protocol utilised in the field of operational technology (OT) that operates at the application layer. Incorporating ProfiNet into ABB’s CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters enables seamless and real-time exchange of data, and also monitoring of alarms and diagnostics. It allows for diverse configuration to ensure reliable and efficient communication between the flowmeters, and across both local area and wide area networks.

These new flowmeters reduce the risk of data transmission errors caused by power fluctuations or interruptions, providing accurate and reliable real-time data to the control system.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5105, ofentse.dijoe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





