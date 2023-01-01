Gotion High-tech has selected the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to build an intelligent battery manufacturing platform as part of achieving its digital transformation goals. The company intends to use artificial intelligence and control system technology to build a closed-loop research and development, manufacturing, and management platform. This new platform will further strengthen its battery manufacturing process and pave the way for future digital development.
According to the agreement, Gotion High-tech, in collaboration with Siemens, plans to explore the application of digital twins and battery-specific digitalisation for its research and development, production and manufacturing, and technical services. “The new era is about material transformation and digitalisation. Gotion High-tech aims to build an energy system based on materials and digital science. By integrating digital technology into the entire process of materials research and development, production and manufacturing, battery operation and battery recycling, we hope to achieve our goal of attaining sustainable and accessible green energy,” said chairman of Gotion, Li Zhen.
“Siemens is pleased to work with Gotion High-tech to help the company achieve digital transformation in the field of energy storage,” said Leo Liang, senior vice president and managing director for Greater China, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “As a reliable partner, Siemens will fully assist Gotion High-tech in taking digitalisation to a new level, enhancing its innovation and competitiveness globally.”
