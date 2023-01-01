Intelligent battery manufacturing

According to the agreement, Gotion High-tech, in collaboration with Siemens, plans to explore the application of digital twins and battery-specific digitalisation for its research and development, production and manufacturing, and technical services. “The new era is about material transformation and digitalisation. Gotion High-tech aims to build an energy system based on materials and digital science. By integrating digital technology into the entire process of materials research and development, production and manufacturing, battery operation and battery recycling, we hope to achieve our goal of attaining sustainable and accessible green energy,” said chairman of Gotion, Li Zhen.

As the understanding that data insights can drive leadership and innovation gains traction, businesses have become increasingly data focused. While data collection is nothing new, the reality is that many organisations have no idea what data they have, where it is located, and how it can be most effectively leveraged.By using machine learning (ML) and complex algorithms to analyse structured and unstructured data, businesses can use the decision-making engine of AI to develop a knowledge base and formulate predictions based on the data.AI has certainly been hitting the headlines in 2023. What about in an enterprise environment? How can businesses harness the potential power of this truly transformative technology, and to what end?In today’s interconnected world, network security is of paramount importance for businesses. It is crucial for businesses to adopt robust network security best practices to protect their sensitive data and critical systems.The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms, and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines.Advancements in applications like Chat GPT have fuelled a surge in interest surrounding Generative Artificial Intelligence. However, while a lot of buzz is being driven in the consumer space, the B2B market remains largely untapped.Emerson has expanded the capabilities of its AgileOps Operations Management software in its newest release. AgileOps version 5 delivers improved functionality across its reporting features, interface and enterprise connectivity to help users deliver value more quickly and easily across their operations.Cement is one of the most energy-intensive industries, and a typical cement plant consumes around 100 kWh of energy for each ton of production. LOESCHE’S software solution systems can automatically assess a vertical roller mill’s process parameters and help optimise power consumption, improve maintenance, reduce environmental issues and make the process sustainable.Iritron’s Gerhard Greeff and Neels Van Der Walt, reflect on the trend in the mining sector of smart mining and digitising the entire mining value chain, against a backdrop of new technologies and the availability of an often overwhelming plethora of real-time data made available by networking and the ever-growing number of online systems as a result of connectivity.EPLAN and Dassaults Systèmes have entered into a technology partnership as part of the EPLAN Partner Network, whereby both parties will be working on expanding the interface between EPLAN and the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform.