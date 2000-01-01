The future of maintenance

In the digital age, industries worldwide are transitioning towards innovative solutions to streamline their operations. Senseye Predictive Maintenance – a Siemens product – integrates seamlessly, and provides maximum value by leveraging your existing investments. Let’s explore the pivotal features in greater depth.

Machine agnostic

Senseye Predictive Maintenance combines leading AI with human insights, and automatically generates machine behaviour models to help direct your attention and expertise to where it’s needed most. It integrates with any asset, system or data source, using data you already collect, or with newly installed sensors as part of a complete package.

Quick to deploy

Initial deployments can be up and running in weeks, with a positive business outcome demonstrable in just three to six months of use, and scaling to full site development and multi-site deployment over the next six to eight months.

Designed to scale

The app is underpinned by a cloud-based platform capable of processing huge volumes of data – typically tens of thousands of related measures per hour. This enables you to reap the benefits of predictive maintenance at scale, applying it to every asset in every one of your facilities.

Constant monitoring

Automatically monitoring your machines, the app enables your teams to focus only on what matters at the best time, puts an end to costly over-maintenance, and eliminates the need for inefficient spot checks and random sampling. With a clearer view of current and potential future risks, you can cut machine maintenance costs by up to 40%.

Accessible anywhere

As a cloud-based platform, Senseye Predictive Maintenance makes it possible to monitor the health of thousands of assets automatically from anywhere in the world. Inspections can take place anytime via web browser, anywhere, freeing up valuable time and encouraging a more proactive approach to maintenance.

Automated detections

Through harnessing the power of advanced algorithms, the platform not only tracks equipment behaviours, but also compares them against historical data. Spotting a trend or anomaly is straightforward, enabling teams to address minor issues before they escalate into major malfunctions.

Simple workflows

Senseye Predictive Maintenance is designed to be used on the shopfloor by the maintenance and operations teams who need to keep things running smoothly and ensure that unplanned downtime stays down. Intuitive workflows focus on automatically delivering advanced predictive maintenance insights in an easily understandable manner.

Enterprise integration

Operational harmony is achieved when systems communicate. The app can seamlessly interface with ERP systems, CMMS and more, ensuring data flows smoothly across platforms, and optimising operations holistically.

Security features

In our cyber-centric world, data security is paramount. Senseye Predictive Maintenance comes fortified with top-tier encryption and security protocols, guaranteeing that your sensitive equipment data remains shielded from potential breaches.

Senseye Predictive Maintenance is more than just technology. It can drive significant business outcomes and accelerate digital transformation throughout your organisation. With its proven deployment methodology, the product ensures the benefits of plant-wide asset intelligence can be achieved quickly and at scale.

