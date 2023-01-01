IIoT controller for the control cabinet

If you would like to manage the device remotely it is not a problem. The CODESYS automation server enables remote debugging and remote web visualisation. The IIoT controller allows for transmission of the recorded and prepared data to the most common cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and AnyViz. Furthermore, the IIoT controller speaks the common standard digitisation languages such as OPC UA and MQTT. Whenever data is to be recorded and processed in real-time, I/Os can be read and controlled by using Industrial Ethernet protocols such as Profinet, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP.

The IIoT controller is a powerful, communicative, and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation. It is powerful because at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C, the 1,3 GHz quad-core processor works at high-performance level. It is communicative, because it has a true language and translation talent with its various protocols, regardless of whether it is a matter of connections to the IT world or the integration of automation technology I/O data. In addition, even a Plug & Work connection of IO-Link devices is possible – including IODD interpretation. It is flexible, because the IIoT controller is freely programmable via CODESYS V3.5.

Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.The SBT type flow sensors from ifm ensure quality and efficiency in your production processes, for example in injection moulding plants, tyre production, or meat substitute production.Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.You never know what the next job will entail. But you can make sure that your mobile machines are ideally equipped for every challenge. The ifm controllers of the ecomatmobile series are designed for use in harsh conditions. They are suitable for direct installation in vehicles and mobile machines.Sensors and automation solutions from ifm enable real-time monitoring and control of various processes in a factory. This allows for optimised production flows, reduced downtime, and improved overall efficiency.A customer of ifm, a manufacturer of automated laundry technology, builds systems for the entire laundry process. These include washing machines used on cruise ships. The technically treated seawater used to supply fresh water to the machines places special demands on the flow sensors used.Craft beers have taken the world by storm. This has brought greater choice for consumers, as well as greater challenges for manufacturers. SONEM Solutions took the opportunity to use its newly developed ultrasonic liquid sensor to identify and leverage the potential for its customers to optimise their brewing processes.A leading global machine manufacturer in the food and beverage industry has put its automation concept, based on parallel wiring, to the test with the aim of achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, more flexibility, and standardisation. All requirements can be successfully implemented with IO-Link solutions from ifm.Feeding the world’s population, despite limited resources, is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.Milk is one of the most important staple foods. Reliable processing is essential in order to obtain a high-quality end product, with quality and food safety playing a decisive role. Sensors are an important element of these processes.