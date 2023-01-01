Telco sensors in the food and packaging industry

Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications where others fail. Telco’s sensor solution and problem solving experience spans various fields, including packaging, canning, bottling, labelling, package assembly and processing. Its portfolio of versatile sensors is used for sorting, counting, measuring, positioning, monitoring, detecting and verification.
The diagrams show the process on a conveyor belt in a dairy factory where Telco Sensor Series Spacemaster 8000 diffuse proximity sensors are mounted at different points along the conveyor belt. They have an adjustable range of 0 to 0,5 m and can detect, as an example, milk cartons or boxes of milk cartons as they leave the production line.
The heavy water sprays from the wash down of this very hygienic working environment do not affect Telco Sensors. Telco sensor readings are unaffected by bright light, water or airborne contamination, and have been proven across the world in highly demanding applications.
In-line process transmitter to optimise sterile processes WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
The new model DMSU22SA in-line process transmitter from WIKA helps to optimise sterile processes in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with less energy consumption, less cleaning effort ,and more safety.
Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
The pulp and paper industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently.
Speed monitoring for conveyor belts ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.
Smart sensor for condition monitoring Yokogawa South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Yokogawa has developed a compact, intelligent, low-power battery-operated wireless sensor, the LoRaWAN, that can be deployed to perform vibrational condition monitoring in the field.
Red Dot Award for Beckhoff Beckhoff Automation
Sensors & Transducers
Beckhoff Vision now includes a complete hardware portfolio in addition to the TwinCAT Vision software solution that was introduced in 2017.
The greenhouse of the future ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.
Standard and safety controller in one unit ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
You never know what the next job will entail. But you can make sure that your mobile machines are ideally equipped for every challenge. The ifm controllers of the ecomatmobile series are designed for use in harsh conditions. They are suitable for direct installation in vehicles and mobile machines.