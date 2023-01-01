Telco sensors in the food and packaging industry

September 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications where others fail. Telco’s sensor solution and problem solving experience spans various fields, including packaging, canning, bottling, labelling, package assembly and processing. Its portfolio of versatile sensors is used for sorting, counting, measuring, positioning, monitoring, detecting and verification.

The diagrams show the process on a conveyor belt in a dairy factory where Telco Sensor Series Spacemaster 8000 diffuse proximity sensors are mounted at different points along the conveyor belt. They have an adjustable range of 0 to 0,5 m and can detect, as an example, milk cartons or boxes of milk cartons as they leave the production line.

The heavy water sprays from the wash down of this very hygienic working environment do not affect Telco Sensors. Telco sensor readings are unaffected by bright light, water or airborne contamination, and have been proven across the world in highly demanding applications.

Gail Norton Instrumentation





