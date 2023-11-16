EtherCAT Technology Group achieves new milestones
September 2023
News
The continuous growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group is showing no signs of slowing down. Currently, the organisation has over 3000 members in Asia and over 1000 in America, and has achieved significant new milestones. A substantial 42% of the total membership comes from Asia, which is nearly on a par with the number from Europe. With figures like these, it is clear that the Asian members are playing a major role in driving the overall growth of the ETG.
“This growth in membership reflects the acceptance of EtherCAT in the market,” explains Martin Rostan, executive director of the EtherCAT Technology Group. “EtherCAT has firmly established itself as the leading communication technology in the realm of automation technology. Its performance is exceptional and it is easy to use and cost-effective. These factors have propelled EtherCAT to become the system bus of choice for the majority of Asian control manufacturers. This makes adopting our technology a logical decision for sensor, I/O and drive providers. Users benefit from its openness and a wider range of providers and products than any other system. Our growth shows no signs of slowing down.”
In the Americas, absolute growth is driven by the most populous nation – the United States – while Canada boasts an even higher membership density relative to its population. ETG members from the five largest Latin American countries are also contributing significantly to the expansion of this technology in a region where user demand holds more sway than that of automation technology manufacturers.
For more information contact Polina Andreeva, EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org/press
Further reading:
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA
News
The GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.
Read more...
Action Instruments celebrates Peter Fleming’s 42 years of service
Action Instruments SA
News
Over 50 long-standing business associates and family members of Peter Fleming from Action Instruments recently gathered over a steakhouse lunch to pay tribute to his exceptional career.
Read more...
Reducing the steel carbon footprint
ABB South Africa
News
Tata Steel and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring ...
Read more...
Category 1 CPD points
SAIMC
SAIMC News
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C
magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.
Read more...
Trends in the test and measurement industry
TANDM Technologies
News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.
Read more...
From the editors desk: A quiet revolution
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Welcome to our bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control
. Spring is more than here and there are some interesting things going on in the background. One of these is the quiet revolution in solar.
...
Read more...
WearCheck extends its footprint to second India lab
Wearcheck
News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck recently opened its doors to its second laboratory in India – this one in Durgapur. This follows the success of its Chennai-based laboratory, which has operated successfully since 2010.
Read more...
Field reference handbook for instrumentation and process control
News
This book contains useful practical information that can be used in the instrumentation and process control area, regardless of academic level.
Read more...
WearCheck expands its skilled workforce
Wearcheck
News
Condition monitoring specialist WearCheck provides a range of predictive maintenance services to help extend the life of industrial machinery. The company recently brought in additional talent to ensure that its growing customer base continues to enjoy outstanding service.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveAcademy builds learning partnerships
SEW-Eurodrive
News
Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.
Read more...