EtherCAT Technology Group achieves new milestones

September 2023 News

The continuous growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group is showing no signs of slowing down. Currently, the organisation has over 3000 members in Asia and over 1000 in America, and has achieved significant new milestones. A substantial 42% of the total membership comes from Asia, which is nearly on a par with the number from Europe. With figures like these, it is clear that the Asian members are playing a major role in driving the overall growth of the ETG.

“This growth in membership reflects the acceptance of EtherCAT in the market,” explains Martin Rostan, executive director of the EtherCAT Technology Group. “EtherCAT has firmly established itself as the leading communication technology in the realm of automation technology. Its performance is exceptional and it is easy to use and cost-effective. These factors have propelled EtherCAT to become the system bus of choice for the majority of Asian control manufacturers. This makes adopting our technology a logical decision for sensor, I/O and drive providers. Users benefit from its openness and a wider range of providers and products than any other system. Our growth shows no signs of slowing down.”

In the Americas, absolute growth is driven by the most populous nation – the United States – while Canada boasts an even higher membership density relative to its population. ETG members from the five largest Latin American countries are also contributing significantly to the expansion of this technology in a region where user demand holds more sway than that of automation technology manufacturers.

For more information contact Polina Andreeva, EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org/press





