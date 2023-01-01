Editor's Choice
Emerson helps break down data silos

September 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Emerson is helping process manufacturers improve performance and sustainability by breaking down the data silos that make it difficult to transform their reliability and maintenance strategies digitally. AMS Device Manager Data Server securely extends intelligent field device data to outside systems to make it easier for reliability and maintenance teams to further capitalise on modern advanced analytics software, providing a step change in operational efficiency and smart manufacturing.

For decades, process manufacturers have relied on asset management software to carefully deploy and monitor plant production assets like measurement and analytical instrumentation, digital valve controllers and wireless gateways, both within a single plant and across the enterprise. As plants have evolved, they have grown their technology stack to adopt a wide range of analytics, historians, machine learning and advanced modelling, to exploit and benefit from historically underused or inaccessible datasets from around the plant. AMS Device Manager Data Server publishes intelligent field device data nearly instantaneously to industrial software analytics solutions already in use by customers, eliminating the need for complex custom data integration and manual workarounds that often cause delayed results and siloed data. This data is relayed via secure industry protocols.

“To accelerate sustainability and profitability, today’s manufacturers are transforming via analytics, seeking to aggregate disparate, underused data, and further exploit it for positive business impact around the organisation,” said Erik Lindhjem, vice president of Emerson’s reliability solutions business. “AMS Device Manager Data Server makes intelligent field device information such as configuration parameters, alerts, calibration data and others available, in near real time, for advanced use in other software and applications our customers already use.”

AMS Device Manager Data Server makes it easy to import critical instrument and valve data into common dashboarding tools and applications like Microsoft PowerBI; Emerson software tools such as the Plantweb Optics platform, Plantweb Insight, Aspen MTell and AspenTech Inmation; and plant historians


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Further reading:

The future of maintenance
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In the digital age, industries worldwide are transitioning towards innovative solutions to streamline their operations. Senseye Predictive Maintenance – a Siemens product – integrates seamlessly, and provides maximum value by leveraging your existing investments.

Read more...
Smart manufacturing: the future is now
IT in Manufacturing
Intelligent technologies at a device layer are disrupting the manufacturing industry by managing and monitoring production outputs and keeping operational costs down.

Read more...
Bringing generative AI to industrial applications
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
ABB is working with Microsoft on the integration of generative AI capabilities into industrial digital solutions for safer, smarter and more sustainable operations.

Read more...
Rising cyberthreats spur local businesses to embrace AI and cloud security
IT in Manufacturing
With the cybersecurity landscape continually evolving, it is more important than ever for local businesses to keep pace with the changes. The increasing prevalence of threats like phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware underscores the need for innovative solutions that span both virtual and physical realms.

Read more...
Making a world of difference with process automation
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Across societies and economies, many of us take it for granted that we have reliable power at the flip of a switch, that water flows at the turn of a tap, or that goods are available at our fingertips. What we rarely think about are the sophisticated, interconnected processes, systems, technologies and operations working around the clock to enable everyday life as many of us know it.

Read more...
Using AR to harness generational skills in process automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Process automation technologies continue to evolve, and with this constant change and enhancement we are moving one step closer to Industry 5.0.

Read more...
Five value pillars for a stronger digitalisation platform in mining
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Given the mountains of data generated by modern mining solutions, it is more important than ever to ensure digital transformation programmes have clarity, pace and control.

Read more...
Engineering design and its all-important role in MMM
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Engineering design has become a vital component in multiple segments including Mining Minerals & Metals, as industry moves into an age of robotic process automation, AI and IoT, and the resultant connected devices transmitting from the field to cloud environments.

Read more...
AI: Friend or foe for business?
IT in Manufacturing
In today’s rapidly-evolving business landscape, the potential of AI cannot be overemphasised. It has the power to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. However, amongst the promises of AI lie several challenges that can limit its use and applications.

Read more...
How to build an agile, sustainable company in South Africa
ElectroMechanica IT in Manufacturing
The team at ElectroMechanica believes the first step to sustainability is to preserve the resources at your disposal, and with South Africa’s current economic woes, resource management is more critical than ever. This can be achieved by finding innovative new ways to work smart, not hard.

Read more...











