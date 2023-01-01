In-line process transmitter to optimise sterile processes

The new model DMSU22SA in-line process transmitter from WIKA helps to optimise sterile processes in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with less energy consumption, less cleaning effort, and more safety. The instrument communicates via HART protocol and is 3-A- and EHEDG-approved.
The heart of the transmitter is an elliptical tube sensor with a Wheatstone measuring bridge. Its hygienic design features very good flow behaviour when compared to a hygienic case, for example. The DMSU22SA therefore enables time- and cost-saving CIP and SIP processes. Operators also require less energy to maintain process pressure.
Depending on the requirements, the tube sensor is made of at least 0,45 mm thick stainless steel and is therefore many times more resistant than conventional in-line solutions. Should damage nevertheless occur, the user is informed via the alarm function. Active temperature compensation is also integrated into the transmitter, which makes process control more precise.
Read more...Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
The pulp and paper industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently.
Read more...Speed monitoring for conveyor belts ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.
Read more...Smart sensor for condition monitoring Yokogawa South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Yokogawa has developed a compact, intelligent, low-power battery-operated wireless sensor, the LoRaWAN, that can be deployed to perform vibrational condition monitoring in the field.
Read more...Red Dot Award for Beckhoff Beckhoff Automation
Sensors & Transducers
Beckhoff Vision now includes a complete hardware portfolio in addition to the TwinCAT Vision software solution that was introduced in 2017.
Read more...The greenhouse of the future ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.