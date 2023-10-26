Zero emission heavy transport is possible

The new SPMT can eliminate the carbon footprint of site transports. It reduces noise levels at project sites, making working conditions quieter and safer. Communication between staff is clearer, while work can take place for longer at sites with sound restrictions. With over 40 000 axle lines in use globally, the SPMT revolutionised heavy industry by moving heavy loads safely, efficiently and with precision. This next step in its story will be as significant, reducing CO 2 and NO x emissions to nil, and pointing the way towards a sustainable future for heavy transport.

Mammoet developed a retrofit kit to replace diesel engines in the vehicles with electric motors. Once converted, each SPMT works in the same way as before: transporting objects up to thousands of tons at walking pace, using a remote control. The new vehicle shows Mammoet’s strong commitment to the energy transition, and to its own sustainability. Fitting new engines into existing SPMT fleets cuts down on both waste and additional construction, compared to purchasing new zero-emission equipment.

A new zero-emission heavy transport vehicle has been created, which can remove the carbon impact of installing large infrastructure such as bridges, wind turbines and power station components. Mammoet – the world’s largest heavy lifting and transport company – is responsible. It works by converting existing self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) from diesel to electric power. SPMTs are the workhorse of heavy industry, used in almost every large energy and construction project worldwide.

Further reading:

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveAcademy builds learning partnerships

SEW-Eurodrive News

Read more...

RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities

RS South Africa News

Read more...

Revolutionising African industries

News

Read more...

EtherCAT Technology Group achieves new milestones

News

Read more...

Five ways to start fixing SA’s deteriorating water quality

News

...

Read more...

Unlocking the power of diversity in tech

News

Read more...

Bosch Rexroth Africa honours inspirational women

News

Read more...

PFERD wins top award at KITE

News

Read more...

Motion controls market worth $18,9 billion in 2023

News

Read more...

From the editor's desk: Science in action

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News

...

Read more...

Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.In collaboration with leading global technology partners and local stakeholders, the Manufacturing Indaba Conference and Exhibition is to be hosted in Johannesburg from 24 to 26 October 2023, and is proud to announce its commitment to fostering economic development across Africa through focused discussions around the implementation of advanced manufacturing techniques.The continuous growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group is showing no signs of slowing down. Currently, the organisation has over 3000 members in Asia and over 1000 in America, and has achieved significant new milestones.Poor water quality in South Africa is becoming a major crisis across many municipalities in our country, putting at risk our health and economy. In June this year, the Department of Water and SanitationLooking at the IT industry, women still remain largely underrepresented, particularly at a board level. While change is happening, it happens slowly, and we are likely to only see real diversity and inclusivity emerge in future generations.Bosch Rexroth Africa, a leader in hydraulics, pneumatics and automation, prides itself on empowering not only the youth, but also the women in our society. A show of this commitment can be seen in the graduating class of its latest Youth Employment Service programme. Out of 36 graduates, 23 were women.PFERD-South Africa has been awarded the prestigious General Machinery and Equipment award in the International Company Design and Manufacture category for its innovative CC-GRIND ROBUST grinding wheel, at the Innovation and New Product Awards at the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition.A recent report by market research firm, Interact Analysis forecasts that the motion controls market will return to steady growth following a period of high demand for consumer products in 2021/2022, which boosted investment in automation. In total, the firm anticipates the global motion controls market will be worth $18,9 billion in 2023, a rise from $17,7 billion last year.Our recenthas made me more aware of the issues affecting the future of energy. So when researchers at Korea University in Seoul announced on 22 July that