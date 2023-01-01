Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry

The paper and pulp industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently. This is a problem that Telco Sensors overcomes with its powerful and high-performance photoelectric sensors, which ensure penetration of thick and harsh pollution, whilst guaranteeing reliable detection. With attachable fibre optic cables, Telco Sensors can work in a temperature range of 300°C, withstanding the high humidity found in all pulp and paper manufacturing industries. This has made Telco’s optical sensors a highly sought after solution worldwide.for monitoring, measuring, positioning and sheet-break detection in these demanding industries.
Read more...Speed monitoring for conveyor belts ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.
Read more...Smart sensor for condition monitoring Yokogawa South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Yokogawa has developed a compact, intelligent, low-power battery-operated wireless sensor, the LoRaWAN, that can be deployed to perform vibrational condition monitoring in the field.
Read more...Red Dot Award for Beckhoff Beckhoff Automation
Sensors & Transducers
Beckhoff Vision now includes a complete hardware portfolio in addition to the TwinCAT Vision software solution that was introduced in 2017.
Read more...The greenhouse of the future ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.
Read more...Standard and safety controller in one unit ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
You never know what the next job will entail. But you can make sure that your mobile machines are ideally equipped for every challenge. The ifm controllers of the ecomatmobile series are designed for use in harsh conditions. They are suitable for direct installation in vehicles and mobile machines.