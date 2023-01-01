Telco sensors for accuracy and reliability

Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace, there is no such thing. Steam, water and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor. For the accuracy and reliability you need, try the Telco line of photoelectric eyes. Its worldwide reputation is built on solving the most difficult photoelectric eye problems.

Further reading:

Telco sensors in the food and packaging industry

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

In-line process transmitter to optimise sterile processes

WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Speed monitoring for conveyor belts

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Smart sensor for condition monitoring

Yokogawa South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

T-slot cylinder sensors with IO-Link

Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Turck Banner extends condition monitoring platform

Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Red Dot Award for Beckhoff

Beckhoff Automation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

The greenhouse of the future

ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Standard and safety controller in one unit

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications where others fail.The new model DMSU22SA in-line process transmitter from WIKA helps to optimise sterile processes in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with less energy consumption, less cleaning effort ,and more safety.The pulp and paper industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently.Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.Yokogawa has developed a compact, intelligent, low-power battery-operated wireless sensor, the LoRaWAN, that can be deployed to perform vibrational condition monitoring in the field.ifm’s IO-Link sensor, with two configurable hardware outputs, will upgrade your machine in no time.The IM18-CCM60 from Turck Banner is another particularly user-friendly addition to the condition monitoring platform for the condition monitoring of control cabinets.Beckhoff Vision now includes a complete hardware portfolio in addition to the TwinCAT Vision software solution that was introduced in 2017.Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.You never know what the next job will entail. But you can make sure that your mobile machines are ideally equipped for every challenge. The ifm controllers of the ecomatmobile series are designed for use in harsh conditions. They are suitable for direct installation in vehicles and mobile machines.