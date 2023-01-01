Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Fast response, precise flow sensor

September 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

The SBT type flow sensors from ifm ensure quality and efficiency in your production processes, for example in injection moulding plants, tyre production, or meat substitute production. The sensor quickly and precisely determines the flow rate of the medium used for the conformal temperature control in order to heat or cool the mould, depending on the process step. In the process it will not be affected by air bubbles. Thanks to the high repeatability, deviations from the setpoint are detected at an early stage, even when the flow rates are very low. Costly material waste, due to premature or incomplete cooling, is avoided.

Depending on the nature of the heating or cooling medium, the channels incorporated into the injection mould for conformal temperature control can become clogged over time. Deposits such as lime or dirt particles can reduce or even prevent the flow of the heating or cooling medium. The precise sensor technology helps to quickly identify the maintenance requirements in the clogged piping system and to prevent quality degradation. Monitoring the flow and temperature has proven its worth in temperature control processes. In this way, the energy consumption of the production process can be easily monitored and optimised through precise control of temperature and flow.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IIoT controller for the control cabinet
ifm - South Africa Industrial Computer Hardware
The IIoT controller is a powerful, communicative, and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation.

Read more...
Speed monitoring for conveyor belts
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Conveyor belts are the unsung heroes of many industries, ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of materials, products and components throughout the manufacturing process. ifm has introduced innovative speed monitoring solutions that address the critical need for precision, safety and efficiency in conveyor belt operations.

Read more...
How wet steam undermines boiler efficiency
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The Endress+Hauser team understands the daily challenges and demands placed upon energy and utility managers across the spectrum of steam generation, distribution and consumption activities. Its global team is committed to working with its partners to overcome these complexities and particularly those that challenge a safe, economic and sustainable source of steam energy production and delivery.

Read more...
Advanced leak testing techniques for fuel cell stacks
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
As the demand for sustainable mobility surges, the automotive industry is rapidly transitioning to electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Among the promising options, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature.

Read more...
The greenhouse of the future
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Feeding the world’s population despite limited resources is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.

Read more...
Standard and safety controller in one unit
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
You never know what the next job will entail. But you can make sure that your mobile machines are ideally equipped for every challenge. The ifm controllers of the ecomatmobile series are designed for use in harsh conditions. They are suitable for direct installation in vehicles and mobile machines.

Read more...
Leak detection for energy transition
Flow Measurement & Control
With a shift from fossil-based systems to renewable energy sources also comes a shift for transportation. This is also true for pipeline leak detection systems.

Read more...
Automation for smart factories
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Sensors and automation solutions from ifm enable real-time monitoring and control of various processes in a factory. This allows for optimised production flows, reduced downtime, and improved overall efficiency.

Read more...
Regulation of water quantities in parts cleaning
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
A customer of ifm, a manufacturer of automated laundry technology, builds systems for the entire laundry process. These include washing machines used on cruise ships. The technically treated seawater used to supply fresh water to the machines places special demands on the flow sensors used.

Read more...
Knowledge sharing: a solution to the aging water infrastructure challenge
Schneider Electric South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the South African and UK governments, and which will see the two countries share experience, expertise and best practices in the prioritisation infrastructure projects, is good news for the country.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved