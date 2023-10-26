Siemens Xcelerator to scale sustainable battery production

“The key to improving the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry lies in the deep integration with digital technology, so we are honoured that Lishen Battery has selected Siemens Xcelerator,” said Leo Liang, senior vice president and managing director for Greater China. “Siemens remains committed to our aspiration to foster a collaboration with Lishen Battery that fully leverages Siemens’ expertise and commitment to continuous innovation and comprehensive solutions, which range from product design, testing and simulation, to production, to contribute to the rapid development of the global battery industry.”

As part of the collaboration, Lishen Battery will leverage Opcenter software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, to establish a technology centre for Lishen. The dedicated facility will be equipped with advanced capabilities for full data traceability and connectivity throughout both product research and development, and the manufacturing process.

Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.In the digital age, industries worldwide are transitioning towards innovative solutions to streamline their operations. Senseye Predictive Maintenance – a Siemens product – integrates seamlessly, and provides maximum value by leveraging your existing investments.In collaboration with leading global technology partners and local stakeholders, the Manufacturing Indaba Conference and Exhibition is to be hosted in Johannesburg from 24 to 26 October 2023, and is proud to announce its commitment to fostering economic development across Africa through focused discussions around the implementation of advanced manufacturing techniques.The continuous growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group is showing no signs of slowing down. Currently, the organisation has over 3000 members in Asia and over 1000 in America, and has achieved significant new milestones.Poor water quality in South Africa is becoming a major crisis across many municipalities in our country, putting at risk our health and economy. In June this year, the Department of Water and SanitationLooking at the IT industry, women still remain largely underrepresented, particularly at a board level. While change is happening, it happens slowly, and we are likely to only see real diversity and inclusivity emerge in future generations.Bosch Rexroth Africa, a leader in hydraulics, pneumatics and automation, prides itself on empowering not only the youth, but also the women in our society. A show of this commitment can be seen in the graduating class of its latest Youth Employment Service programme. Out of 36 graduates, 23 were women.A new zero-emission heavy transport vehicle has been created, which can remove the carbon impact of installing large infrastructure such as bridges, wind turbines, and power station components.PFERD-South Africa has been awarded the prestigious General Machinery and Equipment award in the International Company Design and Manufacture category for its innovative CC-GRIND ROBUST grinding wheel, at the Innovation and New Product Awards at the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition.