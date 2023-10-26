Siemens Xcelerator to scale sustainable battery production

Siemens Digital Industries Software recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Lishen Battery, a leading high-tech company specialising in the research, development and production of lithium-ion batteries. The agreement signifies a pivotal milestone in Lishen Battery’s digital transformation journey, with both Siemens Digital Industries Software and Lishen Battery fully dedicated to advancing the evolution of the global battery industry.
As part of the collaboration, Lishen Battery will leverage Opcenter software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, to establish a technology centre for Lishen. The dedicated facility will be equipped with advanced capabilities for full data traceability and connectivity throughout both product research and development, and the manufacturing process.
“The key to improving the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry lies in the deep integration with digital technology, so we are honoured that Lishen Battery has selected Siemens Xcelerator,” said Leo Liang, senior vice president and managing director for Greater China. “Siemens remains committed to our aspiration to foster a collaboration with Lishen Battery that fully leverages Siemens’ expertise and commitment to continuous innovation and comprehensive solutions, which range from product design, testing and simulation, to production, to contribute to the rapid development of the global battery industry.”
