Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Science in action

September 2023 News


Kim Roberts, Editor

Our recent Sustainability in Manufacturing Industry Guide has made me more aware of the issues affecting the future of energy. So when researchers at Korea University in Seoul announced on 22 July that they had discovered a room temperature superconductor I got interested and decided to investigate. It’s quite a story.

Solid-state physics is not something that goes viral. But that’s what happened when the research team published two papers, still to be peer reviewed, that claimed to have developed the world’s first superconducting material that functions at room temperature and pressure. The compound is called LK-99, and is prepared in a baking process that combines the minerals lanarkite (Pb2SO5) and copper phosphide (Cu3P).

This took the physics community by storm and sparked wild enthusiasm online. The team shared the simple process for creating LK-99, and videos showing how they did it circulated worldwide. Labs everywhere rushed to test the results. Shares in a superconductor company in Seoul surged in value by 400%. The reason for the excitement is that room temperature, ambient pressure superconductors could conduct electricity with no resistance and without losing energy. Currently, to achieve this they have to be cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, or be subjected to huge pressure, so they can only be used in a specialised environment.

Basically, if something uses electricity or magnetism, room temperature superconductors could improve it. They could accelerate the development of a commercially-viable fusion reactor. They could be used to create efficient electricity grids with the ability to transmit electricity over long distances, with no loss of heat. Computer chips made with superconducting materials could be 100 times as efficient as today’s computer chips, which would greatly reduce the cost of data centres. They could result in cheaper medical scanners (the MRI that we know) and better electric motors. Superfast trains could levitate on a superconducting material. According to Science Journal, “this is one of the most sought after goals in all of materials science and condensed matter physics”.

One of the properties of a superconductor is the Meissner effect, which causes it to levitate in a magnetic field. The researchers said LK-99 shows two key signs of superconductivity at ambient pressure and temperature: zero resistance and magnetic levitation. They also uploaded a video of a sample of LK-99 partially levitating. However, levitation could just mean that the material is diamagnetic – a property found in many materials. Since the papers were published laboratories around the world have been trying to replicate the findings. So far the most credible attempts have found that LK-99 is not superconductive. The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics concluded that LK-99 is not a superconductor because it does not show the Meisnner effect.

Meanwhile, researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China posted a video on 1 August showing magnetic levitation of a LK-99 sample at multiple different angles. This suggests it is a perfect diamagnet, a rarer property than simple diamagnetism, and one associated with superconductors. In two days the video had over nine million views and is number one on the most trending list on Bilibili, a Chinese video sharing website. And theorists at several top universities worldwide have done calculations to explore what the properties of LK-99 might be, and found that it could be superconductive at room temperature.

In all the twists, turns and reversals in this social media fuelled story, the boom and bust cycle of LK-99 is a classic demonstration of science in action. The scientific process is working as it should. So what happens now? The processes of science swing into action. Experts will closely review the papers. Researchers at other laboratories will attempt to reproduce the experiments described in the papers, and see whether they end up with a room temperature superconductor. This is needed to prove the validity and reliability of the claims. If they do, it would be one of the most important advances in physics and materials engineering in decades. If they don’t, it’s back to the drawing board.

It occurred to me that this whole process is not even a month old, thanks to social media. It makes me think of the years it took to get scientific research through in my time (though that was quite a while ago). It also looks to me like they are not going to get there this time. I don’t know how the science world treats mavericks, but my opinion is that these researchers deserve full credit for taking the leap and setting in motion a whole new direction of research that, who knows, could get to the holy grail.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 764 0593
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveAcademy builds learning partnerships
SEW-Eurodrive News
Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.

Read more...
RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities
RS South Africa News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.

Read more...
Revolutionising African industries
News
In collaboration with leading global technology partners and local stakeholders, the Manufacturing Indaba Conference and Exhibition is to be hosted in Johannesburg from 24 to 26 October 2023, and is proud to announce its commitment to fostering economic development across Africa through focused discussions around the implementation of advanced manufacturing techniques.

Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group achieves new milestones
News
The continuous growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group is showing no signs of slowing down. Currently, the organisation has over 3000 members in Asia and over 1000 in America, and has achieved significant new milestones.

Read more...
Five ways to start fixing SA’s deteriorating water quality
News
Poor water quality in South Africa is becoming a major crisis across many municipalities in our country, putting at risk our health and economy. In June this year, the Department of Water and Sanitation ...

Read more...
Unlocking the power of diversity in tech
News
Looking at the IT industry, women still remain largely underrepresented, particularly at a board level. While change is happening, it happens slowly, and we are likely to only see real diversity and inclusivity emerge in future generations.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth Africa honours inspirational women
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa, a leader in hydraulics, pneumatics and automation, prides itself on empowering not only the youth, but also the women in our society. A show of this commitment can be seen in the graduating class of its latest Youth Employment Service programme. Out of 36 graduates, 23 were women.

Read more...
Zero emission heavy transport is possible
News
A new zero-emission heavy transport vehicle has been created, which can remove the carbon impact of installing large infrastructure such as bridges, wind turbines, and power station components.

Read more...
PFERD wins top award at KITE
News
PFERD-South Africa has been awarded the prestigious General Machinery and Equipment award in the International Company Design and Manufacture category for its innovative CC-GRIND ROBUST grinding wheel, at the Innovation and New Product Awards at the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition.

Read more...
Motion controls market worth $18,9 billion in 2023
News
A recent report by market research firm, Interact Analysis forecasts that the motion controls market will return to steady growth following a period of high demand for consumer products in 2021/2022, which boosted investment in automation. In total, the firm anticipates the global motion controls market will be worth $18,9 billion in 2023, a rise from $17,7 billion last year.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved