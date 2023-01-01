Power transmission coupled with training

September 2023 Motion Control & Drives

The successful collaboration between SKF Power Transmission Components and SKF Training Solutions has resulted in the delivery of an integrated, fully customised customer solution. The customer, a leading fan manufacturer specialising in mining ventilation, needed a customised disc coupling for a large fan, and reached out to SKF for assistance. SKF product manager, Micaela Willers explains that the project presented the team with several challenges. “In addition to the coupling requiring a non-standard tolerance, the customer also asked for a plug-and-play solution, as the unit will be exported for fitting on to a 2 metre diameter fan that operates in a secluded mine.”

The SKF Power Transmission Components team specified the correct disc coupling and secured the order. Due to the coupling’s excellent quality-price competitive value, the customer decided to purchase a second coupling. “As this particular coupling is extremely rare in the market, we wanted to add further value for our customer,” continues Willers. “SKF also offered precision shaft alignment training to help upskill the artisans and service agents so they were able to install their couplings correctly.”

“This project presented us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase SKF’s integrated solutions. A power transmission order led to a training opportunity, which generated a MAPRO enquiry, ultimately resulting in the original order quadrupling in value in only three months,” she concludes.

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





