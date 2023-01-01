The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user. This newly developed device can be used to detect thermal bridges in thermography and leaks in pipe systems, or trace heating pipes in walls and floors, for example. In electrical engineering, this thermal imaging camera can find contact problems and contact resistance in sub-distribution boards, thus preventing fire hazards in good time. This device also has five different colour palettes of thermal imaging, and five overlay modes for video or photo to thermal imaging, so the user can easily locate the source of the error in the real image or one of the image overlays. Analysis software is stored in the internal memory of the device and can therefore be installed on connected PCs at any time.

AMETEK Land has relaunched its market-leading SPOT pyrometer range with enhanced features and benefits for a wide range of industrial applications. The new SPOT+ family offers a wide range of temperature measurement from 50 to 3500°C, and a choice of different wavelengths for applications including metals, glass, cement and lime kilns, and foundries.Instrotech offers fire protection with infrared cameras and IR measurement technology. One application is a shredding facility in a scrap recycling plant that operates unmanned for an extended period and has known risks for starting a fire.Vepac Electronics differential pressure transmitters for high requirements work according to the inductive measuring principle. The core piece is a diaphragm made of beryllium bronze.For the production and packaging of active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry, hygiene is an important factor in determining the purity and efficacy of medications. Production therefore takes place in defined hygienic areas.AMETEK Land has supplied its LWIR-640 thermal imagers and NIR-B-2K-Glass cameras to leading glass manufacturing facility O-I Seville. Together, these instruments provide glass leak detection and furnaceLiquid steel, and metal foundry and tapping operators can now benefit from improved and smart temperature measurements for process control, and product quality improvements with the new smart SPOT Meltmaster (MM) application pyrometer from AMETEK Land.Infrared pyrometers must meet high demands, especially in metallurgy, where they are often used under harsh conditions and must deliver reliable results at any time. The new CSvision series from Optris creates an easy-to-use solution.Ametek Land, a specialist in high accuracy, non-contact temperature measurement systems, has developed a portable flue gas analyser to aid combustion optimisation and gas testing in glass furnaces.Scan sensors and terminals are distributed in over 50 countries to the private and municipal water industries. The oxi::lyser is used in direct contact with water, and measures dissolved oxygen (DO) and temperature.When sourcing instrumentation, an often overlooked factor is how companies within the same group can technically collaborate to supply a complete solution to meet a client’s requirement. Martens and Val.Co, members of the GHM Messtechnik group, do precisely that with their temperature measurement transducers and temperature probes.