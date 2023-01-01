Interference-resistant pressure transmitters

Instrotech offers a pressure transmitter from Keller for temperature compensation and protection from electromagnetic fields (EMC) in the recently approved 21Y Series. With measuring ranges between 2 and 1000 bar, the 21Y Series transmitters can be used at temperatures ranging from -20 to 100°C in any industrial application, even in the immediate proximity of frequency converters.
Particular attention has been paid to providing low-cost calibration that guarantees a maximum Total Error Band of ±1,5 %FS over the entire standard temperature range of -10 to 80°C. Extensive data collection, such as that required by polynomial correction schemes, is replaced by a more straightforward, cost-effective method. The temperature range is divided into as many as 120 subdivisions, of 1,5 Kelvin each, by an integrated temperature sensor and an additional digital circuit. The compensation values for TK zero point and TK amplification for each of these subdivisions are calculated individually following a mathematical model and stored in the transmitter. These values are fed into the analogue signal path during operation, depending on the temperature, without reducing the 2 kHz bandwidth.
Keller 21Y Series transmitters are also characterised by being extremely resistant to electromagnetic fields. The verified values for conducted and radiated fields are significantly below the limits of the CE standard. These transmitters are also immune to external voltages between the housing and the electrical connection of up to 300 V.
The scope of the vertical range of manufacture, the modular design, and the programmable electronics mean that large-scale, customer-specific batches can be easily accommodated.
Read more...The dream team for heat and condensate VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Meeting the highest safety standards in all process steps is an indispensable requirement in the chemical industry. VEGA electronic differential pressure measuring systems provide perfect safety with the innovative combination of ceramic and metallic measuring cells.
Read more...Cone penetration testing Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Everyone has walked along a wet beach at some time and noticed how the damp sand wobbles like jelly when stepped on several times. This may be fun on a beach, but it’s no joke at a construction site or in an earthquake. Houses and streets built on drained swampland or unconsolidated soil or sediment can sink in certain situations, after which they must be condemned for use.
Read more...Infrared measurement technology for scrap recycling Instrotech
Temperature Measurement
Instrotech offers fire protection with infrared cameras and IR measurement technology. One application is a shredding facility in a scrap recycling plant that operates unmanned for an extended period and has known risks for starting a fire.
Read more...How predictive maintenance will help tackle water scarcity ABB South Africa
Pressure Measurement & Control
The water industry is facing increasing pressure to optimise treatment processes and address the impending global water crisis. ABB, suggests how the integration of smart instrumentation and predictive maintenance can ensure the highest quality treatment of water to meet the needs of present and future generations.