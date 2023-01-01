Optimising energy consumption in the chemical industry

September 2023 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

To optimise energy consumption and save valuable resources on chemical process plants, operators have to continuously measure parameters such as concentration, raw density, sound velocity and refractive index. This is critical for maintaining chemical reactions in an optimal range, and controlling product quality. It also allows fast intervention in the case of deviations. To this end, the selection of sensors is as important as the formulation by chemical engineers of the process conditions.

With Anton Paar’s wide product range, the process application team has many options for cutting-edge laboratory measurement technologies, and can develop tailor-made mathematical models for every application. Its large portfolio of sensors and wetted parts fulfills multiple requirements, and provides flexible installation options. Anton Paar also supports customers throughout the installation of the high-precision instruments and systems.

Its application team has a wide range of physical measurement parameters at its disposal to offer the best solution for each customer. These include the third-generation L-Dens 7000 process density sensor series, the L-Sonic sound velocity sensors, and the L-Rix inline refractive index sensor. In addition, the L-Com 5500 combines these sensors into one instrument for the measurement of thee-component mixtures. It is ideal for monitoring and controlling the process for formaldehyde-methanol-water mixtures or the production control of beer, for example. All these can be combined with the powerful mPDS 5 evaluation unit and high-performance Pico 3000 controller for the newest generation of Anton Paar process sensors.

To view the full report visit www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/antonpaar.pdf

For more information contact Lorin Renaud, Anton Paar Southern Africa, +27 10 443 0965, lorin.renaud@anton-paar.com, www.anton-paar.com

Credit(s)

Anton Paar





