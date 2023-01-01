Editor's Choice
IT in Manufacturing



Harnessing the power of digital documents for a sustainable future

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Today, with all our environmental concerns, the adoption of sustainable practices has become an urgent priority. Many industries are seeking ways to reduce waste, conserve energy and minimise their carbon footprint. One such avenue, with an enormous potential to assist, is the transition from traditional paper-based documentation to digital documents. Digital documents can bring about a host of benefits for both businesses and the environment, and can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

Reduction of paper usage

The primary advantage of digital documents lies in their ability to significantly reduce paper usage. Traditional paper documents contribute to deforestation, water consumption and energy consumption during production. By using DesSoft digital documents, one can preserve natural resources and mitigate the environmental impact associated with paper production. Additionally, reducing paper usage helps to minimise waste generation and lowers the carbon emissions associated with transportation and disposal.

Energy conservation

Printing, copying and distributing paper documents consume energy. In contrast, digital documents eliminate the need for physical production, transportation and storage. Storing and accessing documents electronically not only reduces energy consumption but also lowers greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the operation of printing devices and other office equipment. Cloud-based document storage further enables organisations to share information seamlessly, reducing the need for physical mail or courier services.

Waste reduction and recycling

Paper waste represents a significant portion of our global wastes. By going to digital documents, we can relieve the burden on landfills and recycling facilities. DesSoft’s digital documents are not subject to wear and tear, eliminating the need for replacement or disposal. Moreover, digital documents can be easily shared, edited and updated without generating any physical waste. Using digital signatures and electronic workflows can further eliminate the need for printing, signing and storing paper documents.

Increased efficiency and productivity

Digital documents offer superior efficiency and productivity, in addition to having environmental benefits. Electronic storage and retrieval systems enable quick and easy access to information, eliminating the time and resources spent searching through physical files. Collaboration on digital platforms allows for real-time editing, feedback, and communication, reducing the need for printing multiple versions. Additionally, automated workflows like the DesSoft Changes Workflow features, and document management systems streamline processes, minimising errors and delays, and reducing resource consumption.

Cost and documentation comparison

There is a striking contrast between construction and equipment costs when compared to the accompanying engineering documentation. While it may be apparent that larger equipment does not necessitate the highest volume of documentation, a closer examination reveals that the multitude of smaller items, such as cabling and wiring, require a substantial amount of documentation for each project.The sheer magnitude of documentation involved spans the entire lifecycle of the plant, from its inception to ongoing maintenance. Embracing digital documentation throughout this entire process not only proves advantageous for the end user and the company, but also delivers significant benefits to the bottom line and our planet.

To conclude, digital documents have the potential to contribute to a green and sustainable future. By embracing digitalisation, we can reduce paper consumption, conserve natural resources, minimise waste and mitigate climate change. The benefits extend beyond environmental concerns, as digital documents also enhance efficiency, productivity, and accessibility. To accelerate this transition, it is essential for organisations, governments and individuals to invest in digital infrastructure, promote digital literacy, and encourage the use of electronic documentation. By harnessing the power of digital documents and DesSoft’s intelligent redlining, we can pave the way for a more sustainable world.

For more information contact Johan Hamman, DesSoft, +27 12 644 2974, johan@dessoft.co.za, www.dessoft.tech


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 644 2974
Fax: +27 12 644 2497
Email: sales@dessoft.co.za
www: www.dessoft.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about DesSoft


