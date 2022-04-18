High speed, long life ball bearings
July 2023
Motion Control & Drives
Applications that demand high running speeds, easy handling and long service life will benefit from NSK’s new four-point contact ball bearings. The innovative QJ series features a high strength outer-ring-guided brass cage to facilitate extremely high speeds and improved running accuracy. Furthermore, a 35° contact angle provides longer operating life, thanks to the resulting high axial load capacity, which in turn minimises the costs associated with downtime and maintenance.
Among many notable features, the QJ series four-point contact ball bearings comprise an inner ring that splits into halves. Users can separate the outer ring of these advanced single-row angular contact ball bearings from the halves of the inner ring (split along a plane perpendicular to the shaft centre), to promote easy handling. QJ bearings are also able to sustain significant axial loads in both directions. As a result, they are ideal for carrying pure axial loads, or combined loads where the axial load is high. Another major advantage is the compact size. A single QJ unit can replace a face-to-face or back-to-back arrangement of conventional bearings, saving valuable design space.
Among a myriad applications are oil-free screw compressors, industrial pumps, tractor transmissions, robot gearboxes and servomotors. Further applications in the petrochemical, chemical and pharmaceutical industries can also take advantage of the added value these bearings provide. This delivers increased limiting speed, high dimensional and running accuracy, and a narrow axial clearance range. Additional advantages include reduced heat generation, vibration and noise.
For more information contact Geraldene Govender, NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com
