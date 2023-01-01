Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Are we ready for quantum computing?

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Extracted from ‘Quantum Computing Is Mainstreaming but Are We Ready For It?’, by John Oncea, Editor, www.photonicsonline.com.

Quantum computing is relatively new, but is growing rapidly. Currently, there are more than 600 companies and more than 30 national labs and government agencies worldwide that are developing the technology. Its future’s so bright it’s got to wear shades – but are we ready for its inevitable rise?

“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability,” writes Lenore Elle Hawkins, a Nasdaq contributor. “And when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies, such as EV batteries, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence, in ways that are unimaginable today.”

For proof of quantum’s commercial potential, Hawkins cites IBM’s investment in a new quantum computer, Osprey, which has 433 qubits – triple the number of data processing elements compared to last year.

And IBM isn’t wrong in positioning itself to capitalise on the windfall quantum computing will bring. According to KBV Research, “The global enterprise quantum computing market size is expected to reach $6,4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24,4% CAGR during the forecast period.” The list of companies joining IBM in developing quantum computers or aspects of quantum computing is a who’s who of worldwide leaders notes Hawkins. It includes Amazon, AMD, Baidu, Google, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Quantum Computing, and Toshiba, and private companies such as D-Wave Systems, Atom Computing, QC Ware, and PASQAL.

These companies aren’t alone in trying to reap benefits from this fast-growing market. “To use quantum computers to perform various optimisation and simulation tactics, several government agencies involved in the global space and military industries are spending more and more on the development of quantum computing technology,” writes KBV Research.

Hawkins wraps up her article writing, “The massive leap in processing capabilities that comes with quantum computing will make possible a world that today is the stuff of science fiction. It will bring the ability to process enormous amounts of data incredibly fast, a total game changer in machine learning, and will allow simulations that are unimaginable today.”

Quantum computing will change virtually every market, including manufacturing, BFSI, energy and utilities, aerospace and defence, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, and others, according to KBV Research.

TechCircle also foresees quantum computing providing algorithms to financial institutions to drastically increase the speed of essential financial calculations, the introduction of quantum error correction (QEC) and new bosonic codes to safeguard computers against outside disruption, enterprises becoming crypto-agile as quantum computing continuously poses a significant threat to secure online transactions, and as a means to enhance weather forecasting by leveraging quantum computing predictions that consist of long-term weather forecasts, due to its ability to process more data far more efficiently than conventional smart computers.

It’s not all a bed of roses, however

The World Economic Forum (WEF) notes, “The potential of quantum computers to break the security of common activities in our daily lives could have severe consequences. The quantum threat will increase data breaches of sensitive health and financial personal data, challenge the integrity of digital documents, and break certain cryptocurrency encryption.”

They also warn, “Any organisation possessing information that will be valuable five to 15 years from now should carefully evaluate the consequences of its data exposure in future contexts. The time window to act is narrowing. Organisations should begin acknowledging the significant risks quantum computers pose.”

The WEF has published ‘Transitioning to a Secure Quantum Economy’, a white paper in collaboration with Deloitte that guides businesses on how to start preparing for quantum computing today.

The speed, ability to solve complex problems and simulations, and potential to transform artificial intelligence and machine learning will no doubt prove beneficial to the public. But we can’t put the cart before the horse as there are several obstacles to overcome – interference, error correction, output observance, and security – before it will truly be omnipresent. But that day is coming, and it will be sooner rather than later.

For more information www.photonicsonline.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AI and cybersecurity: opportunities and risks
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape, changing the way businesses can detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats, and offering a more robust and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Read more...
Automation solutions for underground material handling
IT in Manufacturing
Deep Automation is Epiroc’s cutting-edge set of automation systems and applications, used to orchestrate loaders and trucks in underground mining operations.

Read more...
Data centres are more vulnerable than ever
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Cyberattacks remains an omnipresent threat that has brought some of the foremost organisations and their sophisticated datacentre infrastructures to their knees.

Read more...
Are South African businesses ready for the metaverse?
IT in Manufacturing
The metaverse, the hypothetical, fully immersive, three-dimensional and interactive future state of the internet, is creeping ever closer to becoming a reality. Just like with any major innovation, it has the potential to completely disrupt the way we live and work, and new business models could potentially be born that we currently cannot even imagine.

Read more...
The power of unified namespace in the digital era
IT in Manufacturing
In the rapidly evolving landscape of South African manufacturing, staying competitive means embracing digitalisation. One crucial aspect of this transformation should be the adoption of a unified namespace architecture. But what exactly is a unified namespace, and why is it so important?

Read more...
How to optimise your mill and kiln processes
IT in Manufacturing
How to reduce the environmental impact of the cement, mining and minerals, and chemical industries through digitalisation.

Read more...
The role of AI in industrial plants
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The average modern industrial plant uses less than 27% of the data it generates, according to industry experts at the ARC Advisory Group, Boston.

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power.

Read more...
Smarter buildings
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.

Read more...
Fully automated condition monitoring solution
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Manufacturers want to use simple and affordable wireless technology to monitor more equipment in their facilities. SKF Axios is a fully automated condition monitoring solution which fulfills this need.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved