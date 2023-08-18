Ladies Celebration

Our guest speaker is Professor Robin Dolman. She will be speaking to us about ‘wellness’ in today’s fast paced lifestyle. More details to follow.

Why young South Africans should study a trade

News

ABB celebrates International Women in Engineering Day

ABB South Africa News

The crucial role of people in collision prevention systems

News

Iritron celebrates Gerhard Greeff as chair of MESA Africa Advisory Committee

Iritron News

From the editor's desk: The automation of automation

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News

Around the world for a good cause

Endress+Hauser South Africa News

The control giant from Duisburg

Valve & Automation Editor's Choice News

Partnership focus marks SEW-EURODRIVE progress in Africa

SEW-Eurodrive News

Siemens joins forces with UN Women upskilling programme

Siemens South Africa News

Investing in exposure delivers dividends

GHM Messtechnik SA News

Learning a trade can open many doors for young people. Innovative, driven self-starters who are technical and enjoy solving problems and working with their hands make good candidates for artisan training.Engineering has traditionally been very male dominated, with the percentage of female engineers at universities and in the workplace substantially lower than what it should be. ABB has been working to diversify the engineering industry by creating opportunities for women.Booyco Electronics, a leading provider of innovative safety solutions in the mining industry, and pioneer of Collision Prevention Systems (CPS), is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar. Titled ‘Human Touch in High-Tech: Mastering the Crucial Role of People in Collision Prevention Systems’, this webinar will shed light on the indispensable contribution of human expertise in the realm of cutting-edge collision prevention technology.Iritron, a leading industrial automation and control systems integration company, is proud to announce that Gerhard Greeff, divisional manager for PM&C, has been appointed as the chairperson of the advisory committee for MESA Africa at SAIMC.Nowadays I’m trying to get my mind around AI and figure out all the things I can do with it; but there’s another buzzword around, this one is ‘hyperautomation’. Today it’s not smart manufacturing butEndress+Hauser employees around the world are celebrating the group’s 70th anniversary this year during a wide range of events – and at the same time committing to a good cause in a special way.Valve & Automation’s control valve, more than four metres tall, produced for Siemens Energy in Duisburg, has broken ARCA’s internal design height record.As its expansion into Africa gathers pace, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa is getting closer to customers and building stronger direct partnerships – to push modernisation and efficiency.Siemens has partnered with United Nations (UN) Women Germany for an upskilling programme of more than 600 young African women in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda.GHM Messtechnik received quality leads from both potential new customers and existing clients during its three-day exhibit at the Africa Automation and Technology Fair.