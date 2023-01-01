Trend to toward larger power plant solutions

July 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

According to Bernard Mitton, business development consultant at Zest WEG, it is becoming more common for customers to request proposals for power solutions that exceed 10 MW. In South Africa. This appears to be a response to loadshedding. In other parts of Africa it is economic growth that drives demand. “For companies who want to grow their output, it is vital to have a continuous power supply,” he says. ”It is Zest WEG’s depth of in-house engineering expertise and technical capability that earns it contracts for larger power plants across Africa. From the generator sets to the transformers, switchgear and containers, the company can provide a full turnkey solution. “We often propose a modular system that allows the customer to execute the project in phases,” he says. “They can begin with the most cost-effective solution, and then expand the plant as the power demand grows.”

In one of these 10 MW systems, there will usually be eight to 10 generators installed within a containerised solution or a dedicated power plant room. They can generate power at 400 V, to be stepped up by transformer up to 11 kV – or power can be generated directly with an alternator output up to 11 kV. “For a typical 10 MW power plant, we connect the generators to a common switchboard up to maximum 22 kV to distribute power to the various on-site loads,” he says.

Credit(s)

Zest WEG





