Functional safety over EtherCAT

HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and PLe Cat.4.
The Safe T100 is designed to work hand in hand with HMS Networks’ Anybus CompactCom. While Anybus CompactCom handles the standard non-safe communication with the EtherCAT network, the Safe T100 handles the safe communication, in this case over FSoE.
Thanks to the full implementation of the safe protocol and application layer in Ixxat Safe T100, device manufacturers get a fast track to add functional safety capabilities to their equipment. A typical application for Ixxat Safe T100 is a safe emergency stop function for automation equipment such as drives, robots or process controllers.
The Ixxat Safe T100 solution is pre-certified by TÜV Rheinland, and its conformity to the FSoE standard ETG 5100 V1.2.0 has been confirmed in the ETG test lab. This enables users to benefit from significantly reduced development time, cost, and risk when designing and manufacturing safe devices and systems.
Read more...Mobile devices in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
IS & Ex
The intention of this paper is to outline the basic requirements for designing and manufacturing an IS mobile device. What are the risks and what do the standards say? This will explain why IS mobile devices are more expensive than standard rugged devices.
Read more...Reducing downtime with machine safety Omron Electronics
IS & Ex
Today’s manufacturers are under pressure to be more flexible, reduce downtime, increase efficiency and, above all, keep personnel safe. The right machine safety technology can help companies reduce the impact of unforeseen events and keep productivity levels high.
Read more...Leading the PDS and CPS evolution in coal mining
IS & Ex
With its foundations firmly rooted in the coal mining sector, Booyco Electronics has over the years led the revolution of proximity detection system and collision prevention system solutions that speak directly to the needs of both surface and underground collieries.
Read more...Explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply Conical Technologies
IS & Ex
Mornsun has released the new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply featuring energy efficiency, high performance, high reliability and high efficiency.
Read more...Protection using safety light curtains Turck Banner
IS & Ex
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.