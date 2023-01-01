Functional safety over EtherCAT

July 2023 IS & Ex

HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and PLe Cat.4.

The Safe T100 is designed to work hand in hand with HMS Networks’ Anybus CompactCom. While Anybus CompactCom handles the standard non-safe communication with the EtherCAT network, the Safe T100 handles the safe communication, in this case over FSoE.

Thanks to the full implementation of the safe protocol and application layer in Ixxat Safe T100, device manufacturers get a fast track to add functional safety capabilities to their equipment. A typical application for Ixxat Safe T100 is a safe emergency stop function for automation equipment such as drives, robots or process controllers.

The Ixxat Safe T100 solution is pre-certified by TÜV Rheinland, and its conformity to the FSoE standard ETG 5100 V1.2.0 has been confirmed in the ETG test lab. This enables users to benefit from significantly reduced development time, cost, and risk when designing and manufacturing safe devices and systems.

Credit(s)

Eagle Africa Technology





