Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Powerful edge processing in a lightweight, compact package

July 2023 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The new DXMR110 8-Port IO-Link Master from Turck Banner is a compact controller that consolidates, processes and distributes IO-Link data from multiple sources. It allows connecting and controlling of up to eight IO-Link devices including sensors, indicator lights, IO-Link hubs, and more. The DXMR110 supports cloud connectivity and advanced programming capabilities.

With Standardised Multiprotocol Design, the DXMR110 can communicate with higher level control systems via EtherNet/IP, Modbus/TCP and PROFINET. This allows a single part to be used in many ways in different locations around the world rather than stocking and maintaining multiple devices. For added flexibility, multiple IO-Link masters can be daisy chained using Ethernet and power pass-through.

With a lightweight and compact form and weighing less than half of most other designs, the compact DXMR110 enables greater payloads and faster movement when used with end-of-arm tools.

Flexibility is key for system designers and the advanced programming capabilities of the DXMR110 enable automation process customisation and optimisation. ScriptBasic and Action Rules programming can be used to create and implement custom scripts and logic, further optimising automation process according to specific needs and requirements. With the edge processing power available in the DXMR110, processing can be moved to where data is generated. This minimises hardware in the control cabinet and can eliminate I/O cards on a PLC. IO-Link device data can also be easily accessed and viewed from anywhere using cloud connectivity via platforms such as Turck Banner’s Cloud Data Services.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


