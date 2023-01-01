Time-of-flight sensor with 10 metre range

Turck Banner’s versatile Q5X Series high power, multi-function laser sensor delivers best-in-class laser sensor performance and very high excess gain for a wide variety of applications. It is especially useful for industries such as material handling, packaging, lumber and construction, and automotive manufacturing.
The latest model extends detection up to 10 metres. This distance is twice the maximum range of the available Q5XKLAF5000-Q8 model. In addition to this increased range, the new model offers the same benefits of the Q5X series, including reliable detection of the darkest objects (<0,1% reflective black targets), black targets against a black background, black targets against a shiny metal background, clear and reflective objects, multicolour packaging, and targets of all colours.
The Q5X features a durable IP67-rated housing, a programmable on-board user interface, remote teach, and IO-Link, and it is compatible with Turck Banner’s optional Remote Sensor Display accessory.
Read more...Regulation of water quantities in parts cleaning ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
A customer of ifm, a manufacturer of automated laundry technology, builds systems for the entire laundry process. These include washing machines used on cruise ships. The technically treated seawater used to supply fresh water to the machines places special demands on the flow sensors used.
Read more...Dynamic inclinometers with switching output Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s inclinometers, with a combined MEMS and gyroscope signal for moving applications, are now also available with a switching output. They are perfect for the automotive industry, machine building, logistics and mobile equipment.
Read more...Catch the light Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sioen Industries optimises intralogistics processes with a pick-to-light system based on the Banner PTL110 series and Turck’s robust TBEN logic I/O modules.
Read more...Smart in Sensing WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
WIKA has introduced a new concept to underpin its global strategy for the coming years. First launched at this year’s Hannover Messe exhibition, Smart in Sensing is poised to take the company to a new level of service.
Read more...New touch button with audible alarm Turck Banner
Electrical Power & Protection
The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.
Read more...Networked beer tanks Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
A level measurement with a remote transmitter is highly practical for detecting hazards and other level and fill-level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous.