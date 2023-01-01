Time-of-flight sensor with 10 metre range

July 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner’s versatile Q5X Series high power, multi-function laser sensor delivers best-in-class laser sensor performance and very high excess gain for a wide variety of applications. It is especially useful for industries such as material handling, packaging, lumber and construction, and automotive manufacturing.

The latest model extends detection up to 10 metres. This distance is twice the maximum range of the available Q5XKLAF5000-Q8 model. In addition to this increased range, the new model offers the same benefits of the Q5X series, including reliable detection of the darkest objects (<0,1% reflective black targets), black targets against a black background, black targets against a shiny metal background, clear and reflective objects, multicolour packaging, and targets of all colours.

The Q5X features a durable IP67-rated housing, a programmable on-board user interface, remote teach, and IO-Link, and it is compatible with Turck Banner’s optional Remote Sensor Display accessory.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





