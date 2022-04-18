Unearthing efficiency in the mining industry with leading solutions from Festo

July 2023 Motion Control & Drives

In an effort to deliver a reliable detonator cord winder for a well-known end user in the mining industry, Qualitec Engineering sought out an established company to commission and program the device. After thorough review and consideration, the system integrator chose Festo to take on the challenge due to the company’s extensive industry experience and product range.

“Over the past 30 years, we have created numerous solutions for leading corporations. “I believe that Festo is at the forefront of innovation and quality in the industry,” said Marius van Niekerk, lead technical designer at Qualitec. Their ability to service our needs from start to finish made them stand out from the rest. Thanks to their state-of-the-art automation products, the machine was designed, tested and commissioned with accuracy.” Festo automation engineer, Werner Das added: “Working with a strong mechanical design company like Qualitec Engineering made the integration and commissioning easy. The development of the mechanical, electrical and software components proceeded seamlessly.”

Automating with Festo’s cutting-edge technology

The Festo Motion Controller CPX-E is a powerful system that is becoming increasingly popular in the industry due to its advanced algorithms and flexibility in various applications. In this project, the CPX-E was used to control the winding process of a cord, monitoring the process and adjusting the speed and tension as needed to ensure proper winding. The controller also has the ability to stop the process if it detects any issues, such as a break in the cord or an obstruction in the path.

In this innovative project, the CMMT-AS Servo drive played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth winding process. The drive seamlessly received control commands from the Motion Controller CPX-E and then expertly converted them into the exact voltage, current and frequency needed to operate the motor. This control ensured that the motor received the perfect amount of power to wind the cord in the desired direction and correct speed. The CMMT-AS’s ability to provide power and control signals to the motor made it a vital component of the winding process, and it was easy to see why this drive is becoming an industry favourite.

Offering outstanding performance and value, the Festo Valve Terminal VTUG is a game-changer in the winding industry for end users. Its ability to control the flow of air and pressure to the actuators allows quick clamping and lifting of the coil. It also offers easy installation, with multiple multi-pin variants and simple connection options for standard fieldbuses and IO-Link, making it perfect for high pneumatic functionality and electric modularity. In addition the Controller CDPX offers a powerful solution for monitoring and controlling the winding process in real time. It provides operators with a clear view of the current status of the process, allowing them to easily make adjustments as needed. Its HMI allows operators to keep an eye on the winding process, and gives them the information they need to make decisions quickly and efficiently.

The Proportional Valve Regulator VPPM is engineered to seamlessly connect with IO-Link, an industrial communication protocol that allows the valve to communicate with other devices on the network such as PLCs, sensors and stepper drives. This valve is responsible for controlling the brake of the large unwinding spindle from which the cord is unwound, ensuring that the process runs smoothly. With the VPPM IO-Link proportional valve regulator in place, the end user can rest easy knowing that the unwinding process is in good hands.

Online calculation tools

Festo online calculation tools greatly reduced the design and commissioning times for Qualitec. One particularly useful tool was the Electric Motion Sizing tool, which helped them find the perfect electric servo drive for their application. The tool requires only a small number of parameters, such as mass, stroke/travel distance and cycle time, to calculate and promptly tell the user which solution is the most economical for their requirements, thereby guaranteeing results.

As an added bonus, the tool also exports the calculated parameters directly into the Festo Automation Suite programming software. This software not only combines parameterisation, programming and maintenance of Festo components into one program, but also enables the entire drive package from the mechanical system to the controller to be commissioned seamlessly. It makes industrial automation simple, efficient and hassle-free.

Qualitec’s partnership with Festo has been highly successful. This joint venture has enabled the company to produce an industry-leading solution that has the ability to compete on a global level. “As a team, our confidence in undertaking future projects has been bolstered by the knowledge that we have unwavering support from Festo”, concluded Van Niekerk.

